Maria Menounos Leaving E! and E! News After Three Years

Maria Menounos is stepping down from E! News, she and the network announced Monday.

"I am so grateful for the past three years at E!. I had such an amazing time co-hosting with Jason Kennedy and working everyday with the wonderful roster of talent on the show including producers, staff and crew. It was such a special, good-hearted group and one I'll always consider family," Maria said in a press release. "A special thank you to Frances Berwick and Adam Stotsky for all the support they have shown me through the years especially during these tough times. I will truly miss everyone and looking forward to this next chapter in my life."

"Our thoughts and support go out to Maria and her family and we wish them all the best knowing that Maria will tackle this with the same fierce dedication she is known for," Adam, President of E! Entertainment, said. "We are grateful for Maria's many contributions to E! over the past three years."