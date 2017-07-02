It may be two days before the Fourth of July, but many of the most fashionable Americans are actually in the City of Lights for the Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture in France.

The four-day event kicked off today and is already a must-go event with the well-heeled elite and A-list celebs. Whether they're walking the shows are just high-fashion fashionistas, a plethora of famous faces have flocked to Paris in the most dazzling of duds. Of course, this means that of the lovely ladies have been rocking a bevy of memorable ensembles for the front-row shows and glittering parties.

From the Rodarte show to the Miu Miu Cruise Collection event, Kirsten Dunst, Elle Fanning, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Brie Larson, Joan Smalls and more have all been hitting up the star-studded parties and runway shows this weekend.

Feast your eyes on all the sumptuous looks on and off the catwalk...