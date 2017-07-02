Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and More Serve Up Serious Style at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

by Meg Swertlow |

Kendall Jenner, Joan Smalls, Bella Hadid, Miu Miu, Haute Couture Paris

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

It may be two days before the Fourth of July, but many of the most fashionable Americans are actually in the City of Lights for the Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture in France.

The four-day event kicked off today and is already a must-go event with the well-heeled elite and A-list celebs. Whether they're walking the shows are just high-fashion fashionistas, a plethora of famous faces have flocked to Paris in the most dazzling of duds. Of course, this means that of the lovely ladies have been rocking a bevy of memorable ensembles for the front-row shows and glittering parties.

From the Rodarte show to the Miu Miu Cruise Collection event, Kirsten Dunst, Elle Fanning, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Brie Larson, Joan Smalls and more have all been hitting up the star-studded parties and runway shows this weekend.

Feast your eyes on all the sumptuous looks on and off the catwalk...

Kirsten Dunst, Rodarte, Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Kirsten Dunst

The Beguiled star attends the Rodarte Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018 show as part of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week on July 2, 2017 in Paris, France.

Bella Hadid, Miu Miu, Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Bella Hadid

The supermodel was looking super fierce at the Miu Miu event in Paris.

Milla Jovovich, Miu Miu, Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Milla Jovovich

The Fifth Element actress rocked a blue dress at Miu Miu's big event in Paris.

Joan Smalls, Kendall Jenner, Miu Miu, Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Kendall Jenner & Joan Smalls

The supermodels don colorful ensembles for the Miu Miu show during the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on July 2.

Elle Fanning, Miu Miu, Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Elle Fanning

The Beguiled star was beguiling in the pink cocktail dress at the Miu Miu show on July 2.

Doutzen Kroes, Miu Miu, Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Doutzen Kroes

The supermodel is pretty in pink at the Miu Miu show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.

Tracee Ellis Ross, Rodarte, Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week

Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross

The Black-ish star strikes a pose outside of the Rodarte show in Paris.

Alex Greenwald, Brie Larson, Rodarte, Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Brie Larson & Alex Greenwald

The Oscar winner and the former Phantom Planet singer get cozy at the Rodarte show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on July 2.

At least 35 fashion houses present their fall 2017 collections at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. 

According to Vogue, 550 journalists from 25 countries will attend the string of shows alongside the front-row fashionistas.

