Of all the shows on TV, Game of Thrones is probably the best at transforming its actors to the point where they're basically unrecognizable.
With all the period clothes, the often very specific hair styles, the facial scars, and a large amount of dirt, it's hard to spot the actor in the character sometimes. And other times, it's just shocking to find out what the stars of Game of Thrones actually look like when they're not at war for the Iron Throne.
To celebrate the show's return on July 16, scroll on down to find out what all your favorite characters actually look like!
HBO; Getty Images
The leader of the Brotherhood Without Banners actually has two eyes in real life.
HBO; Getty Images
Sam somehow looks the same but also way cooler off screen.
HBO; Getty Images
Gilly would be delightfully shocked to see how good she cleans up.
Article continues below
HBO/Getty Images
Here's hoping Meera and Bran get out of the snow sometime soon so they don't have to wear those heavy furs anymore.
HBO; Getty Images
Varys...with hair?! Is it weird that we're weirded out?
HBO; Getty Images
Tormund somehow manages to look exactly the same whether he's in skins or a suit, to the point where he played a hacker in Fate of the Furious and we refuse to accept that his name was anything other than Tormund the Hacker.
Article continues below
HBO; Getty Images
Letting go of Ellaria's anger and grudges makes Indira absolutely flawless in real life.
HBO; Getty Images
Onscreen or off, this dude is a regulation hottie.
HBO; Getty Images
We'll never be able to trust Iwan in real life thanks to Ramsay's evil actions on the show, but he does clean up real well!
Article continues below
HBO; Getty Images
We love Grey Worm as Dany's most trusted warrior, but off screen, Anderson looks way more fun to hang out with. Just look at that smile!
HBO; Getty Images
Stannis' righthand man looks so much younger and happier in real life!
HBO; Getty Images
A man should keep the face he has, because it's super attractive.
Article continues below
HBO; Getty Images
Not a single spot of greyscale to be seen!
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
He knows nothing.
HBO/Christian Augustin/Getty Images
Without her trademark blond hair, the Mother of Dragons is practically unrecognizable in real life.
Article continues below
HBO; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Dany's handmaiden is gorgeous no matter what, to be honest.
HBO/Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
It's just so nice to see Sansa smiling happily, even if we have to take a trip to reality to see it happen.
HBO/Gary Gershoff/WireImage
She's the scrappy tomboy taking her survival into her own hands, but IRL, Williams looks a lot less like she could bake men into meat pies.
Article continues below
HBO/Ben Gabbe/WireImage
The Kingslayer looks very fine locked up and dirty or all cleaned up.
HBO/Tim Whitby/Getty Images
Without the steely stare, long hair and unfortunate facial burn, the Hound looks downright lovable.
HBO/Jason Merritt/Getty Images
To think you could pass by one of TV's most vicious queens on the street and never even know it!
Article continues below
HBO/Tim Whitby/Getty Images
Brienne may have lived a life of torment because she didn't fit the Seven Kingdoms' standards of beauty and femininity, but she's actually stunning both on and off the show.
HBO/Jason Merritt/Getty Images
All gussied up and accepting awards, the actor's looking quite suave out of armor and in a tux.
HBO/Tim Whitby/Getty Images
Let us blow your mind for a second. This Ironborn son is real-life brother to British pop singer Lily Allen. Whoa.
Article continues below
HBO/lvy Njiokiktjien/AFP/Getty Images
Frankly, we hardly recognize the Red Priestess when she's not birthing Stannis Baratheon's shadow assassin baby in a dark cave.
HBO/Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
The actor steps out looking innocently nothing at all like the scheming mustache-twirling Littlefinger.
HBO; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Smiling and happy offscreen, this young star doesn't look at all like he's been pulled through the snow for 17 years (give or take).
Article continues below
HBO; Getty Images
Whoa, this King looks completely unrecognizable without the wear and tear of a Westeros war!
HBO/Christian Augustin/Getty Images
RIP Mama Stark, who almost never got a chance to look this happy on screen.
HBO; Getty Images
This young king looks way more confident and mature in real life than he did on the show.
Article continues below
HBO; Getty Images
The daughter of Cersei and Jaime Lannister looks pretty much the same onscreen as she does in real life: absolutely gorgeous!
HBO; Getty Images
Kerry is as sweet and innocent as Shireen was, just without the greyscale scars. How Shireen's parents could burn her alive at the stake is just beyond us.
HBO; Getty Images
Let's hope Joel lives longer than his onscreen alter ego, because he looks like way more fun that Dany's betrothed Meereenese local.
Article continues below
HBO; Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
We will most likely never forgive Cersei for taking this beauty away from us.
HBO/Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Jack looks very nice but Joffrey's a jerk we do not miss.
HBO; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Hodor :(
Article continues below
Whose transformation is the most shocking?
Game of Thrones returns Sunday, July 16 at 9 p.m. on HBO.