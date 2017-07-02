Ah! Young love...
Meghan Trainor and her boyfriend, Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara, are certainly lucky in love and they don't care who knows it!
The lovebirds celebrated their one-year anniversary and in true celeb millennial fashion, each took to Instagram to share mushy posts, professing their love for one and other. Swoon!
Daniel posted a video of the "Dear Future Husband" singer and posted the caption, "Took this video at the beginning of your tour. From the moment I met you I was mesmerized by everything you said and everything you do. You are the greatest person I know, and I'm so lucky to call you my best friend. I will love you forever and for always. You are my whole world. Thank you for the most amazing year. Happy Anniversary @meghan_trainor."
Similarly, Meghan shared a video with clips of the duo over the past year with her song "Hopeless Romantic."
In addition to the sentimental video, Meghan gushed over her lover.
"An entire year with the love of my life. I am truly the luckiest girl in the world. Thank you @darylsabara for loving me and making me feel beautiful and special every single day this year," she wrote. "Thank you for making me a better songwriter. I love you with all of my heart and shout out to the dopest brother who made me ball my eyes out when he made this video for us @ryan.trainor."
In April, the pop star opened up to Cosmopolitan about her first date with Daryl.
"He was the best kisser ever," said Meghan. "I know I'm really good at kissing, but I was shocked when he was." Meghan said the first kiss happened on their first date at a bowling alley. "I told my security to step outside ‘cause I didn't want to be watched."
While Meghan may be head over heels with Daryl's kissing skills, Daryl is all about her body.
"No one expressed how they liked my body out loud in the bedroom until I met Daryl." The "I Love Me" singer added, "He is obsessed with it—every inch. And that has improved my confidence more than even ‘Bass' did."
Sounds like these two are MFEO!