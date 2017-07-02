Ah! Young love...

Meghan Trainor and her boyfriend, Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara, are certainly lucky in love and they don't care who knows it!

The lovebirds celebrated their one-year anniversary and in true celeb millennial fashion, each took to Instagram to share mushy posts, professing their love for one and other. Swoon!

Daniel posted a video of the "Dear Future Husband" singer and posted the caption, "Took this video at the beginning of your tour. From the moment I met you I was mesmerized by everything you said and everything you do. You are the greatest person I know, and I'm so lucky to call you my best friend. I will love you forever and for always. You are my whole world. Thank you for the most amazing year. Happy Anniversary @meghan_trainor."