Rumer Willis Reveals She Just Celebrated Six Months of Sobriety

Rumer Willis is proud.

Did she land a jaw-dropping role or book a sexy new film? Nope. She got sober.

The actress has taken to Instagram this weekend to share a revealing and very personal message with her fans, telling the world that she's just celebrated six months of continuous sobriety.

Along with a make-up free photo of herself, the daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis wrote, "I will be the first one to say I'm not perfect and I mess up sometimes and every once in a while I get it right but I wanted to share this because I am really proud of myself. Yesterday I celebrated 6 Months of Sobriety."