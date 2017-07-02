In the interview, No I.D. was asked about whether or not Beyonce had input in the process and if she came to the studio during the making of the album. The producer revealed that 'Yonce was heavily involved in the production.

"I always call Bey our de facto A&R. Pillow talk is the strongest conversation on the planet. Every song has to get past her ears, in my eyes," No I.D. said. "She came by a lot and played a good part in helping us get over hurdles on certain records. Of course she’s genius-level with that."

As for trying to do something relevant in the youth-driven rap genre given the fact that the now father-of-three is older, the producer said that was a big factor to consider.

"A couple times we said, 'Has there been anyone in any genre that really tapped into themselves on a new level at that age?' It’s really kind of unheard-of across the board, not just in rap. But there are certain cheat codes that are available now—you have streaming, and the ability to listen to everything that ever happened."

Explaining that they did their research on what makes people relate to music regardless of genre, he continued, "We could gauge: Why does Adele do this? Why did Led Zeppelin do this? Why did Jimi Hendrix do this? What are the common threads? Honesty, vulnerability, pain—these are things that always supersede the trends of the day.