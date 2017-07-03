Getty Images/Disney Junior
If you've ever caught yourself wondering why that character in the animated series the kid in your life can't get enough of sounds so familiar, you're not alone.
In recent years, Disney and Nickelodeon have managed to lure A-list talent to the voice casts of their many, many programs, turning animated children's programming into star-studded affairs in the process. With Disney XD's highly-anticipated DuckTales featuring the vocal talents of Lin-Manuel Miranda, David Tennant and Bobby Moynihan on the way in August and Disney Junior's just-announced Vampirina, starring James Van Der Beek and Lauren Graham, not to mention Netflix's upcoming Carmen Sandiego reboot with Gina Rodriguez, all your faves are moonlighting in the recording studio. And they're not alone.
Here are the 41 celebrities who've surprised in children's TV.
Vampirina will debut on Disney Junior in the fall of 2017.
The SNL vet will voice the sister of the original series' Miss Frizzle (played by Lily Tomlin) in the Netflix reboot, tentatively set for a fall 2017 debut.
The Jane the Virgin star will lead gumshoes on a globetrotting adventure with the Netflix reboot of the iconic character, set to debut in 2019.
The Modern Family vet has been moonlighting in Disney Junior's continuation of the hit film, giving voice to Rapunzel's birth mother, a character who wasn't heard from in the movie.
When Disney XD's reboot of the beloved cartoon debuts in August of 2017, the Hamilton mastermind will recur as the Duckburg hero whose true identity is Fenton Crackshell-Cabrera.
The Community vet will star as one of Disney's iconic triplets when the Disney XD reboot debuts in August 2017.
The Parks and Recreation vet will star as one of Disney's iconic triplets when the Disney XD reboot debuts in August 2017.
The SNL vet will star as one of Disney's iconic triplets when the Disney XD reboot debuts in August 2017.
The Doctor Who vet will star as the richest duck in Duckburg when the Disney XD reboot debuts in August 2017.
The Selma star will resurrect the iconic villain in an episode of Disney Junior's sequel series, airing on July 29, 2017.
The Bring It On star has recurred as the Queen of the Pride Lands in the Disney Junior sequel series since its inception.
The Parks and Recreation vet has recurred as the King of the Pride Lands in the Disney Junior sequel series since its inception.
The Las Vegas vet can be heard in 14 episodes of the Disney Junior series that went off the air in 2016 after four seasons.
The Arrested Development vet lent his voice to this PBS adaptation of the beloved children's book series, which ran for three seasons from 2003 to 2004.
The Sex and the City vet starred in this Nick Jr. adaptation of the children's book series from 2004 to 2008.
The Elementary star was the only one of her high-profile cast mates from the film franchise to sign on for the Nickelodeon adaptation, which signed off after three seasons in 2016.
Before reprising the role of Rapunzel for Disney Channel's Tangled: The Series, the This Is Us star lent her voice to this Disney Junior series that ran for two seasons.
The legendary bassist can be heard in a 2014 episode of this Disney Junior series.
The late actor brought the iconic children's book character to life in this PBS Kids adaptation right up until his untimely passing in 2003.
The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star reprised her iconic role for a 2014 episode of this Disney Junior series.
The Modern Family vet can be heard in 14 episodes of this Disney Junior series.
The Modern Family vet has been moonlighting in the lead role of this Disney Junior series since its debut in 2012.
The comedy legend brought Dr. Seuss' beloved creation to life for two seasons of this PBS Kids adaptation.
The Scream vet starred in all four seasons of this Disney Junior series.
The Beverly Hills, 90210 vet can be heard in eight episodes of this Disney Junior series.
The co-host of The Talk can be heard in eight episodes of this Disney Junior series.
The Modern Family vet can be heard in 21 episodes of this Disney Junior series.
The Malcolm in the Middle vet can be heard in 12 episodes of this Disney Junior series.
The True Blood vet can be heard in four episodes of this Disney Junior series.
The singer can be heard in six episodes of this Disney Junior series.
The Saved by the Bell vet can be heard in five episodes of this Disney Junior series.
The Desperate Housewives vet can be heard in seven episodes of this Disney Junior series.
The Crossing Jordan vet can be heard in seven episodes of this Disney Junior series.
The According to Jim vet can be heard in two episodes of this Disney Junior series.
The Brady Bunch alum can be heard in 29 episodes of this Disney Junior series.
The Will & Grace star can be heard in three episodes of this Disney Junior series.
The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star can be heard in eight episodes of this Disney Junior series.
The Grey's Anatomy alum has lent her voice to this Disney Junior series since its inception.
The Project Runway fave has starred in this Disney Junior series since its inception.
The Let's Make a Deal host has starred in this Disney Junior series since its inception.
