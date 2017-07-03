41 Surprising Celebrities Who've Voiced Characters on Kids Shows

Celeb Voices In Kid Shows, Lauren Graham, Vampirina

Getty Images/Disney Junior

If you've ever caught yourself wondering why that character in the animated series the kid in your life can't get enough of sounds so familiar, you're not alone.

In recent years, Disney and Nickelodeon have managed to lure A-list talent to the voice casts of their many, many programs, turning animated children's programming into star-studded affairs in the process. With Disney XD's highly-anticipated DuckTales featuring the vocal talents of Lin-Manuel Miranda, David Tennant and Bobby Moynihan on the way in August and Disney Junior's just-announced Vampirina, starring James Van Der Beek and Lauren Graham, not to mention Netflix's upcoming Carmen Sandiego reboot with Gina Rodriguez, all your faves are moonlighting in the recording studio. And they're not alone.

Here are the 41 celebrities who've surprised in children's TV.

Celeb Voices In Kid Shows, James Van Der Beek, Vampirina

Getty Images/Disney Junior

James Van Der Beek is Boris Hauntley on Vampirina

Vampirina will debut on Disney Junior in the fall of 2017.

Celeb Voices In Kid Shows, Lauren Graham, Vampirina

Getty Images/Disney Junior

Lauren Graham is Oxana Hauntley on Vampirina

Vampirina will debut on Disney Junior in the fall of 2017.

Kate McKinnon, Miss Frizzle

Getty Images; PBS

Kate McKinnon is Fiona Frizzle on The Magic School Bus Rides Again

The SNL vet will voice the sister of the original series' Miss Frizzle (played by Lily Tomlin) in the Netflix reboot, tentatively set for a fall 2017 debut.

Gina Rodriguez, Carmen Sandiego

Gina Rodriguez is Carmen Sandiego on Carmen Sandiego

The Jane the Virgin star will lead gumshoes on a globetrotting adventure with the Netflix reboot of the iconic character, set to debut in 2019.

Celeb Voices in Kid Shows, Julie Bowen, Tangled: The Series

Disney, Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

Julie Bowen is Queen Arianna on Tangled: The Series

The Modern Family vet has been moonlighting in Disney Junior's continuation of the hit film, giving voice to Rapunzel's birth mother, a character who wasn't heard from in the movie.

Celeb Voices In Kid Shows, Lin Manuel Miranda, Ducktales, Gizmoduck

Getty Images/Disney XD

Lin-Manuel Miranda is Gizmoduck on DuckTales

When Disney XD's reboot of the beloved cartoon debuts in August of 2017, the Hamilton mastermind will recur as the Duckburg hero whose true identity is Fenton Crackshell-Cabrera.

Celeb Voices In Kid Shows, Danny Pudi, Ducktales

Getty Images/Disney XD

Danny Pudi is Huey on DuckTales

The Community vet will star as one of Disney's iconic triplets when the Disney XD reboot debuts in August 2017.

Celeb Voices In Kid Shows, Ben Schwartz, Ducktales, Dewey

Getty Images/Disney XD

Ben Schwartz is Dewey on DuckTales

The Parks and Recreation vet will star as one of Disney's iconic triplets when the Disney XD reboot debuts in August 2017.

Celeb Voices In Kid Shows, Bobby Moynihan, Louie, Ducktales

Getty Images/Disney XD

Bobby Moynihan is Louie on DuckTales

The SNL vet will star as one of Disney's iconic triplets when the Disney XD reboot debuts in August 2017.

Celeb Voices In Kid Shows, David Tennant, Scrooge McDuck

Getty Images/Disney XD

David Tennant is Scrooge McDuck on DuckTales

The Doctor Who vet will star as the richest duck in Duckburg when the Disney XD reboot debuts in August 2017.

Celeb Voices in Kid Shows, David Oyelowo, The Lion Guard

Disney, Jason Merritt/Getty Images

David Oyelowo is Scar on The Lion Guard

The Selma star will resurrect the iconic villain in an episode of Disney Junior's sequel series, airing on July 29, 2017.

Celeb Voices in Kid Shows, Gabrielle Union, The Lion Guard

Disney, Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union is Nala on The Lion Guard

The Bring It On star has recurred as the Queen of the Pride Lands in the Disney Junior sequel series since its inception.

Celeb Voices in Kid Shows, Robe Lowe, The Lion Guard

Disney, Steve Jennings/Getty Images for MerchantCantos

Rob Lowe is Simba on The Lion Guard

The Parks and Recreation vet has recurred as the King of the Pride Lands in the Disney Junior sequel series since its inception.

Celeb Voices, Josh Duhamel, Jake and the Neverland Pirates

Getty Images, Disney Jr

Josh Duhamel is Captain Flynn on Jake and the Neverland Pirates

The Las Vegas vet can be heard in 14 episodes of the Disney Junior series that went off the air in 2016 after four seasons.

Celeb Voices, Michael Cera, Berenstain Bears

Getty Images, PBS

Michael Cera is Brother Bear on The Berenstain Bears

The Arrested Development vet lent his voice to this PBS adaptation of the beloved children's book series, which ran for three seasons from 2003 to 2004.

Celeb Voices, Kristin Davis, Miss Spider and the Sunnypatch Kids

Getty Images, Nick Jr

Kristin Davis is Miss Spider on Miss Spider's Sunnypatch Friends

The Sex and the City vet starred in this Nick Jr. adaptation of the children's book series from 2004 to 2008.

Celeb Voices, Lucy Liu, Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness

Getty Images, Nick Jr

Lucy Liu is Tigress on Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness

The Elementary star was the only one of her high-profile cast mates from the film franchise to sign on for the Nickelodeon adaptation, which signed off after three seasons in 2016.

Celeb Voices, Mandy Moore, Sheriff Callie's Wild West

startraksphoto.com; Disney

Mandy Moore is Sheriff Callie on Sheriff Callie's Wild West

Before reprising the role of Rapunzel for Disney Channel's Tangled: The Series, the This Is Us star lent her voice to this Disney Junior series that ran for two seasons.

Celeb Voices, Flea, Sheriff Callie's Wild West

Getty Images; Disney

Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers is the Milk Thief on Sheriff Callie's Wild West

The legendary bassist can be heard in a 2014 episode of this Disney Junior series.

Celeb Voices, John Ritter, Clifford the Big Red Dog

Getty Images, PBS

John Ritter is Clifford on Clifford the Big Red Dog

The late actor brought the iconic children's book character to life in this PBS Kids adaptation right up until his untimely passing in 2003.

Celeb Voices, Ming-Na Wen, Sofia the First

Getty Images; Disney Jr

Ming-Na is Mulan on Sofia the First

The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star reprised her iconic role for a 2014 episode of this Disney Junior series.

Celeb Voices, Eric Stonestreet, Sofia the First

Getty Images; Disney Jr

Eric Stonestreet is Minimus on Sofia the First

The Modern Family vet can be heard in 14 episodes of this Disney Junior series.

Celeb Voices, Ariel Winter, Sofia the First

Getty Images; Disney Jr

Ariel Winter is Sofia on Sofia the First

The Modern Family vet has been moonlighting in the lead role of this Disney Junior series since its debut in 2012.

Celeb Voices, Martin Short, Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About That

Getty Images, PBS

Martin Short is the Cat on The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About That

The comedy legend brought Dr. Seuss' beloved creation to life for two seasons of this PBS Kids adaptation.

Celeb Voices, David Arquette, Jake and the Neverland Pirates

Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Disney

David Arquette is Skully on Jake and the Neverland Pirates

The Scream vet starred in all four seasons of this Disney Junior series.

Celeb Voices, Tori Spelling, Jake and the Neverland Pirates

startraksphoto.com, Disney Jr

Tori Spelling is the Pirate Princess on Jake and the Neverland Pirates

The Beverly Hills, 90210 vet can be heard in eight episodes of this Disney Junior series.

Celeb Voices, Sharon Osbourne, Jake and the Neverland Pirates

Disney Jr

Sharon Osbourne is Mama Hook on Jake and the Neverland Pirates

The co-host of The Talk can be heard in eight episodes of this Disney Junior series.

Celeb Voices, Ariel Winter, Jake and the Neverland Pirates

Getty Images, Disney Jr

Ariel Winter is Marina the Mermaid on Jake and the Neverland Pirates

The Modern Family vet can be heard in 21 episodes of this Disney Junior series.

Celeb Voices, Jane Kaczmarek, Jake and the Neverland Pirates

Getty Images, Disney Jr

Jane Kaczmarek is Red Jessica on Jake and the Neverland Pirates

The Malcolm in the Middle vet can be heard in 12 episodes of this Disney Junior series.

Celeb Voices, Ryan Kwanten, Jake and the Neverland Pirates

Getty Images, Disney Jr

Ryan Kwanten is Brewster the Beast Trapper on Jake and the Neverland Pirates

The True Blood vet can be heard in four episodes of this Disney Junior series.

Celeb Voices, Lisa Loeb, Jake and the Neverland Pirates

Getty Images, Disney Jr

Lisa Loeb is bird princess Winger on Jake and the Neverland Pirates

The singer can be heard in six episodes of this Disney Junior series.

Celeb Voices, Tiffani Thiessen, Jake and the Neverland Pirates

startraksphoto.com, Disney Jr

Tiffani Thiessen is Misty the Wonderful Witch on Jake and the Neverland Pirates

The Saved by the Bell vet can be heard in five episodes of this Disney Junior series.

Celeb Voices, Teri Hatcher, Jake and the Neverland Pirates

Getty Images, Disney Jr

Teri Hatcher is Beatrice Le Beak on Jake and the Neverland Pirates

The Desperate Housewives vet can be heard in seven episodes of this Disney Junior series.

Celeb Voices, Jerry O'Connell, Jake and the Neverland Pirates

Getty Images, Disney Jr

Jerry O'Connell is Pip the Pirate Genie on Jake and the Neverland Pirates

The Crossing Jordan vet can be heard in seven episodes of this Disney Junior series.

Celeb Voices, Jim Belushi, Doc McStuffins

Getty Images; Disney

Jim Belushi is Glo-Bo on Doc McStuffins

The According to Jim vet can be heard in two episodes of this Disney Junior series.

Celeb Voices, Robbie Rist, Doc McStuffins

Getty Images; Disney

Robbie Rist (Cousin Oliver!) is Stuffy on Doc McStuffins

The Brady Bunch alum can be heard in 29 episodes of this Disney Junior series.

Celeb Voices, Megan Mullally, Sofia the First

Getty Images; Disney Jr

Megan Mullally is Miss Nettle on Sofia the First

The Will & Grace star can be heard in three episodes of this Disney Junior series.

Celeb Voices, Ellie Kemper, Sofia the First

Getty Images; Disney Jr

Ellie Kemper is Crackle on Sofia the First

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star can be heard in eight episodes of this Disney Junior series.

Celeb Voices, Sara Ramirez, Sofia the First

Getty Images; Disney Jr

Sara Ramirez is Queen Miranda on Sofia the First

The Grey's Anatomy alum has lent her voice to this Disney Junior series since its inception.

Celeb Voices, Tim Gunn, Sofia the First

Getty Images; Disney Jr

Tim Gunn is Baileywick on Sofia the First

The Project Runway fave has starred in this Disney Junior series since its inception.

Celeb Voices, Wayne Brady, Sofia the First

Getty Images; Disney Jr

Wayne Brady is Clover on Sofia the First

The Let's Make a Deal host has starred in this Disney Junior series since its inception.

Which celebrity surprised you most?

Sound off in the comments below!

