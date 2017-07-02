Elle King Opens Up About PTSD and Depression Battle

"It used to be covered in caution tape and red lights flashing DO NOT OPEN," she said. "But I felt a cool little breeze and it wasn't as scary peeping through. I also realized that PTSD and/or depression FOR ME, and I say for me because I can only speak for myself, is like a trip on LSD. For those of you who haven't dropped acid.....it's really strong, so take a lot. Jk but for real it's gr8."

She said she realized that when she's been in an "altered state," she has had "weird moments and scary thoughts."

"But I snap out of it through the clarity and ease of the fact that A. everything is going to be ok. 2. Dude you're on f--kin acid man," she wrote. "In those times all I had to do was refocus and take back control of MY OWN MIND. Today, if presented with two options, I will CHOOSE the one that is most beneficial and happy for me right then and there."

"I'll make some healthy choices," she continued. "Today I'll drink water and say something nice about myself. I brushed my teeth sooosososo good too. I might even hug myself. But I'm definitely going to love myself. Just like I love all of you!!!"