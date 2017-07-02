Blac Chyna Posts She's "Single" and "Happy"

Blac Chyna wants you to know she's officially on the market.

The Lashed salon owner and Rob Kardashian's ex posted on her Instagram page Sunday a graphic that reads, "Single. I'm happy."

The photo was posted about four months after she and Rob, parents of 7-month-old daughter Dream Kardashian, ended their engagement and called it quits again after an on-again, off-again relationship that spanned more than a year.