Blac Chyna Posts She's "Single" and "Happy"

Blac Chyna wants you to know she's officially on the market.

The Lashed salon owner and Rob Kardashian's ex posted on her Instagram page Sunday a graphic that reads, "Single. I'm happy."

The photo was posted about four months after she and Rob, parents of 7-month-old daughter Dream Kardashian, ended their engagement and called it quits again after an on-again, off-again relationship that spanned more than a year.

A source told E! News in March Chyna and Rob were working on peacefully co-parenting their child.

"They are amicable and get along when it comes to Dream," the insider said. "There's no set day or times that Rob will take [care of] Dream. They haven't fully figured it out yet, but they are working on it."

Weeks later, on April 1, Rob and Chyna reunited for some Snapchat videos, which showed them kissing playfully.

This past June, the two celebrated Father's Day, Rob's first as a dad, with Dream at Disneyland.

