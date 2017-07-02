Awww!
Serena Williams' fiancé and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian had the sweetest things to say about her as a future mom on a recent appearance on CNBC's Squawk Box show. The tennis champion, announced her pregnancy in April via a baby bump pic on Snapchat.
"She's very good at a lot of times and well on her way to being an awesome mom too," Alexis said.
"At Reddit, it's really important for us to support men and women when they are welcoming a new member to the family and so we have a pretty generous parental leave policy," he added. "I'll be taking off for six weeks myself and trying to do the best job possible as a new dad, a first-time dad."
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Ohanian added, "We want to break that stereotype that the men work and the women take care of kids. We want to give that opportunity to everyone."
Serena is herself already on maternity leave. Her rep said soon after her pregnancy announcement that she would sit out the remainder of the 2017 tennis season and will return to the court in 2018.
Also soon after her surprise pregnancy announcement, Serena and Alexis were spotted enjoying a babymoon in Mexico.
Serena, who is due to give birth in the fall, recently showcased her baby bump while posing nude for the cover of Vanity Fair.