Donal Logue's child is still missing after almost a week and the Gotham star has issued another plea to the public to help locate the teen.

Logue said on social media earlier this week that 16-year-old Jade Logue, one of his and ex-wife Kasey Smith's two children, had gone missing. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the teen is also known as Arlo Logue and has been missing from Brooklyn, New York since Monday. The child was last seen wearing a green hoodie, blue jeans, a green military parka and a gray baseball cap.

"This is my daughter, Jade," Logue said on Facebook Saturday, alongside a photo. "I love all people and have met tons, but honestly (I'm biased) there's never been a more loving, innocent, cuddly child than Jade. I love her and who she is and her tribe is strong (I've met many wonderful people through Jade), but there are some predators who swim among their ranks knowing they're dealing with sweet, trusting souls."