Donal Logue's Child Is Still Missing After Almost a Week: "We Want You Home Jade"

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Christina Milian

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Jay-Z, Beyonce

Beyoncé Had Input on Every Song on Jay-Z's New Album, 4:44 Producer Reveals

Elle King, CMA Awards

Elle King Opens Up About PTSD and Depression Battle

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Donal Logue's child is still missing after almost a week and the Gotham star has issued another plea to the public to help locate the teen.

Logue said on social media earlier this week that 16-year-old Jade Logue, one of his and ex-wife Kasey Smith's two children, had gone missing. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the teen is also known as Arlo Logue and has been missing from Brooklyn, New York since Monday. The child was last seen wearing a green hoodie, blue jeans, a green military parka and a gray baseball cap.

"This is my daughter, Jade," Logue said on Facebook Saturday, alongside a photo. "I love all people and have met tons, but honestly (I'm biased) there's never been a more loving, innocent, cuddly child than Jade. I love her and who she is and her tribe is strong (I've met many wonderful people through Jade), but there are some predators who swim among their ranks knowing they're dealing with sweet, trusting souls."

 

Photos

Cutest Celeb Kids on Instagram

Donal Logue, Jade Logue, Finn Logue

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

"We want you home Jade," he continued. "Whoever knows where she is, whoever may be with her—clearly this thing has become big and crazy. The net has been flung far and wide and luckily, I have dogged teams from the NYPD, FBI and others involved. The point is, you may have had good intentions to help her, but realize that now it's bigger than you could have ever anticipated. It's okay. Just drop her off. Let her get back in touch with her mother, Kasey, or me—and we'll take her back, with hugs and no questions asked."

 

"Contact us If you have any information regarding Jade's disappearance or Detective Frank Liuzzi at 718 636 6547," he said. "There is an 'out' for this situation that works for all involved. We promise."

Logue's ex-wife had also made pleas for Jade to come home and for the public to contact the police detective with any information about the teen's whereabouts.

TAGS/ Celeb Kids , Top Stories
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.