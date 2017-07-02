James Cromwell says "anyone with a sense of outrage is compelled to resist" after he was sentenced to a week in jail for refusing to pay a fine over a 2015 protest.

The Babe, Star Trek: First Contact and American Horror Story actor and environmental and animal activist was detained for taking part in a demonstration near a construction site of a power plant in upstate New York and blocking its entrance. The environmental rights group Protect Orange County said the plant uses controversial fracked natural gas and "creates unacceptable health and safety risks to the public."

According to the plant's website, the facility "will meet the stringent limits set by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation for VOC, NOx, SO2, PM and formaldehyde to protect human health and environment."

A judge found Cromwell and five other protesters guilty and fined each of them $250 plus a $125 surcharge in June. Three of the people, including the actor, refused to pay. On Thursday, they were sentenced to a week in county jail in July.