Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are doing it for their country.
The lovebirds could barely keep their hands—and lips—off each other Friday in New York City at a taping of her set for Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular, which will air on the holiday itself Tuesday on NBC, along with a live fireworks display. Newly released photos show the two holding hands and sharing a sweet kiss, while looking absolutely smitten.
J.Lo showcased her figure in a slew of sexy outfits, including a long sleeve, high-neck black and gold embellished Fausto Puglisi's fall-winter 2013 dress with two waist-high slits that showed off her shapely legs.
In addition to Lopez, the firework show will also feature performances from artists such as Sheryl Crow, Charlie Puth, Lady Antebellum, Brad Paisley and Hailee Steinfeld.
XactpiX/Splash News
Robert Kamau/GC Images
Taylor Hill/GC Images
Lopez and Rodriguez have been dating for several months. This marks one of the highest-profile relationships for both stars, who met in 2005 at a New York Yankees game, which he played and she attended with then-husband Marc Anthony. Lopez is a big Yankees fan.
And Rodriguez may be J.Lo's biggest fan; He often sings her praises in press interviews and recently appeared with her on a live Instagram Stories video session, shot on the set of her NBC show Shades of Blue, and spent much of the time complimenting her and promoting her projects.
Of course, dating Lopez can be daunting, given the level of her fame. In an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this past Thursday, Rodriguez said that he often gets mistaken for her security guard.
"This is like one of the most humbling experiences of my life," he said. "When I was in the Yankees and we won the world championship and you wear the pinstripes, you think you're pretty cool. But then you hang out with Jennifer and they confuse me with the security guard all the time!"