Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are doing it for their country.

The lovebirds could barely keep their hands—and lips—off each other Friday in New York City at a taping of her set for Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular, which will air on the holiday itself Tuesday on NBC, along with a live fireworks display. Newly released photos show the two holding hands and sharing a sweet kiss, while looking absolutely smitten.

J.Lo showcased her figure in a slew of sexy outfits, including a long sleeve, high-neck black and gold embellished Fausto Puglisi's fall-winter 2013 dress with two waist-high slits that showed off her shapely legs.

In addition to Lopez, the firework show will also feature performances from artists such as Sheryl Crow, Charlie Puth, Lady Antebellum, Brad Paisley and Hailee Steinfeld.