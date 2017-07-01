Sophie Turner Says Game of Thrones Was Her ''Sexual Education''

The actress also discusses the controversy she found herself in 2015, after her character on the show was raped by Ramsey Bolton on her wedding night. The controversial scene provoked a great deal of outrage.

"Sexual assault wasn’t something that had affected me or anybody I knew, so I was pretty blasé about the whole thing," she says. "Naively so. And then I shot the scene, and in the aftermath there was this huge uproar that we would depict something like that on television. My first response was like, maybe we shouldn’t have put that on screen at all."

But she also says that the hot-button issue made her take stock of her own feelings on the matter, and she realized the critics were wrong.

"The more we talk about sexual assault the better, and screw the people who are saying we shouldn’t be putting this on TV and screw the people who are saying they’re going to boycott the show because of it. This sort of thing used to happen and it continues to happen now, and if we treat it as such a taboo and precious subject, then how are people going to have the strength to come out and feel comfortable saying that this has happened to them?”

Sophie says it was a turning point for her. "One of the things I always struggled with growing up was just regurgitating other people’s opinions. Just saying what my mum would say, or the people around me. But this was the one thing I kind of computed on my own," admits Sophie.