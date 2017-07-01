Trouble in paradise? It doesn't look like it!

After rumors have swirled that all was not well with the newly engaged Bachelor stars, Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi are shutting the talk down with one photo.

Nick took to Instagram on Saturday to make sure the world knew that things were going well with his fiancée—just in time for wedding season. E! News has learned the duo made a trip to the Midwest this weekend for Nick's sister Maria Viall's wedding in Wisconsin and it looks like the twosome are having a blast.

Nick, who is the second oldest of 11 siblings, posted the flirty photo of the cozy couple in wedding attire, along with the caption, "Wedding season #wedding."

Sometimes a picture really is worth a 1000 words (or "we didn't break up" statements)...