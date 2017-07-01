Trouble in paradise? It doesn't look like it!
After rumors have swirled that all was not well with the newly engaged Bachelor stars, Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi are shutting the talk down with one photo.
Nick took to Instagram on Saturday to make sure the world knew that things were going well with his fiancée—just in time for wedding season. E! News has learned the duo made a trip to the Midwest this weekend for Nick's sister Maria Viall's wedding in Wisconsin and it looks like the twosome are having a blast.
Nick, who is the second oldest of 11 siblings, posted the flirty photo of the cozy couple in wedding attire, along with the caption, "Wedding season #wedding."
Sometimes a picture really is worth a 1000 words (or "we didn't break up" statements)...
The photo was taken in Neenah, Wisconsin, which is about an hour and a half away from Nick's hometown of Milwaukee.
Speaking of locations, the American and Canadian have admittedly had some difficulties on deciding where to start their lives permanently. Nick has been based in Los Angeles, while Vanessa had been based in Montreal before moving to the City of Angels.
Despite the uncertainty of Nick and Vanessa's future forever location, the source tells us that they are very much still together.
In addition to attending the wedding together, the insider adds that Nick plans to be in Montreal for Vanessa’s upcoming fundraiser on July 16th and they will stay for a bit afterwards before coming back to L.A.
In May, E! News caught up with Vanessa at GBK Production's Pre-MTV Movie & TV Awards event at the LUXE Hotel and the reality star had a lot to say about long-distance relationships.
The special education teacher said that finding a "middle ground" with her husband-to-be about where to start a life with him has been a big topic for the international twosome."I was and my family was very supportive of the idea of moving. I'm still bringing and carrying on my work from home with me. I'm still planning on teaching. I'm still planning on being part of that life that I had in Montreal," she said. "It was a decision we both made together and we're both very happy about that decision. Both of our families are very happy that we're together and we're starting our life together."
But it's possible that their final destination may be still up for debate...