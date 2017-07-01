Amanda Seyfried may have secretly eloped with Thomas Sadoski in March, but she's definitely not keeping secret her love for her new hubby!
The former Veronica Mars star took to Instagram today and yesterday to post some loving words and adorable photos of her main man, wishing the 41-year-old a very happy birthday.
In one photo, the couple, who welcomed their first child just two weeks after their secret wedding, is perched on children's play ponies. In the photo, Amanda looks admiringly at the 41-year-old John Wick star and the caption reads "Still can't take my eyes off you. Happy Birthday to the man of my life."
Earlier today, the 31-year-old posted a photo of the actor giving her a piggyback ride in front of a lake while their dog Finn gives the new parents a hug.
The newlyweds, who met while acting in Neil LaBute's Off-Broadway play The Way We Get By, have been pretty quiet about their romance up until recently.
The former Newsroom actor surprised the world when he announced the wedding news on The Late Late Show in March. "We eloped," he admitted to host James Corden. "We just took off into the country with an officiant and just the two of us, and we did our thing…We had a great day. It was perfect."
According to the newly married star, they wrote their own vows and brought Finn, along for the very small ceremony.
"Listen, she's the person I love, admire, respect most in the world," Sadoski gushed of his bride.
Prior to their relationship, Amanda had been dating actor Justin Long and Thomas had been married to Kimberly Hope from 2007-2015.