Amanda Seyfried may have secretly eloped with Thomas Sadoski in March, but she's definitely not keeping secret her love for her new hubby!

The former Veronica Mars star took to Instagram today and yesterday to post some loving words and adorable photos of her main man, wishing the 41-year-old a very happy birthday.

In one photo, the couple, who welcomed their first child just two weeks after their secret wedding, is perched on children's play ponies. In the photo, Amanda looks admiringly at the 41-year-old John Wick star and the caption reads "Still can't take my eyes off you. Happy Birthday to the man of my life."