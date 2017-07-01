You show 'em, BritBrit!

Days after Britney Spears shut down rumors that she lip-syncs in concerts, the pop star showed off her vocal chops in the middle of her concert in Singapore when she wished her longtime bodyguard Jacob a very happy birthday on stage on Friday night. Take that, world!

A fan recorded the video of the popstar singing "Happy Birthday" to her loyal employee in front of the huge crowd.

"I have a really special friend tonight. He’s been with me—I’m gonna cry—for like five years. He’s one of my favorite people, his name is Jacob," she said. "Everyone, let’s sing 'Happy Birthday!'"

The 35-year-old singer then busted out an absolutely fabulous rendition of the festive tune.