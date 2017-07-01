You show 'em, BritBrit!
Days after Britney Spears shut down rumors that she lip-syncs in concerts, the pop star showed off her vocal chops in the middle of her concert in Singapore when she wished her longtime bodyguard Jacob a very happy birthday on stage on Friday night. Take that, world!
A fan recorded the video of the popstar singing "Happy Birthday" to her loyal employee in front of the huge crowd.
"I have a really special friend tonight. He’s been with me—I’m gonna cry—for like five years. He’s one of my favorite people, his name is Jacob," she said. "Everyone, let’s sing 'Happy Birthday!'"
The 35-year-old singer then busted out an absolutely fabulous rendition of the festive tune.
Britney asked about lip syncing in an Israeli interview todaypic.twitter.com/EGKQUS8t6X— paul richard ??? (@paulboy) June 27, 2017
The decision to be loud and proud with her vocals comes on the heels of her decision to speak out about incessant rumors that she lip-syncs during her live concerts.
Earlier in the week, the pop superstar appeared on an Israeli TV show where she was asked about singing live at her shows. She said, "I'm glad you're addressing this question, because it's really funny. A lot of people think that I don't do live." Britney continued, "I usually—because I'm dancing so much–I do have a little bit of playback but there's a mixture of my voice and the playback."
She added, "It really pisses me off because I am busting my ass out there and singing at the same time and nobody ever really gives me credit for it."
This certainly isn't the first time the rumors about her not singing live have plagued her. Her tour manager addressed the lip-syncing accusations during a 2014 interview.
"To put on the show that she puts on, it's virtually impossible to sing the entire time and do what she does," Adam Leber told Medium when Britney's residency in Las Vegas was just getting started. "She's singing on every song, basically, when she has the ability to sing. There's no way you can dance for 90 minutes straight and sing the entire time."
Whatever she's doing certainly keeps fans coming back. Crowds of people have flock to see her residence at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, which ends soon.
Tickets are going fast for her final performances that begin September 3 and conclude on New Year's Eve.