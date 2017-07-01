Gabriel Rossi/LatinContent/Getty Images
FC Barcelona star Lionel "Leo" Messi has married his childhood sweetheart, Antonella Roccuzzo, in a lavish wedding in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina on Friday.
The soccer superstar's wedding was quite the star-studded affair with a 250-plus guest list that included current teammates, former teammate and one notable A-lister—Shakira whose partner, Gerard Piqué also plays for FC Barcelona. The lavish event even had a red carpet.
Leo, who is from Argentina, moved to Spain at the age of 13 to further his soccer training and is known for his skills playing on the Spanish team, but the sports star went back to his Argentinian roots for his wedding.
The singer posted a photo of herself and her main man in wedding attire with the caption, "Gracias a Antonella y Leo y a la gente de Rosario por su hospitalidad! Shak," which translates to: "Thanks to Antonella and Leo and all the people of Rosario for your hospitality! Shak"
While wearing black to a wedding is usually a "no-no" it appears as though the "Underneath Your Clothes" singer was in keeping with the black-tie event. The 40-year-old singer wore a sheer black dress with strappy black stilettos. She added some pizzazz to the look with a gold clutch and a half-up, half-down 'do. Gerard looked like her perfect date, wearing a classic black tuxedo, bow tie and, of course, a huge smile.
Meanwhile, Leo and Antonella were the ones who really stole the show. The blushing bride and groom, who met when they were 5 years old, stopped and took several pics after their ceremony. The two couldn't keep their hands off of each other after saying, "I do."
Antonella wore a strapless gown with a long train and had her hair styled in lush, bouncy waves. Leo opted for a navy suit, scruff and a white tie.
At the reception, the newlyweds were serenaded by Abel Pintos, a famous Argentinian singer.
The couple share sons Thiago, 4, and Mateo, 21 months.