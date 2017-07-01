FC Barcelona star Lionel "Leo" Messi has married his childhood sweetheart, Antonella Roccuzzo, in a lavish wedding in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina on Friday.

The soccer superstar's wedding was quite the star-studded affair with a 250-plus guest list that included current teammates, former teammate and one notable A-lister—Shakira whose partner, Gerard Piqué also plays for FC Barcelona. The lavish event even had a red carpet.

Leo, who is from Argentina, moved to Spain at the age of 13 to further his soccer training and is known for his skills playing on the Spanish team, but the sports star went back to his Argentinian roots for his wedding.