Ryan Lochte wants to do right by his boy.
The Olympic gold medalist and swimming champion's suspension, given over a 2016 scandal in Rio de Janeiro, has ended after 10 months and he is ready to get back in the pool and make his son Caiden, his first child, proud at the next Summer Olympics. He and fiancée Kayla Rae Reid welcomed the baby in June.
"It's been a long suspension but it's over, I've learned and became a better man from it," Lochte wrote on Instagram Saturday. "Now let's go #2020 #teamtyr #2020isforyoucaiden #justletmework."
He also posted a video of him diving off a high board.
In September, the United States Olympic Committee and USA Swimming suspended Lochte for 10 months and he was also banned from participating in the 2017 FINA World Championships for violating their Code of Conduct.
Lochte had originally said he and swimming team mates James Feigen, Gunnar Bentz and Jack Conger were victims of an armed robbery during the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics. Brazilian police said security guards had stopped them at a gas station after they urinated behind a building. Lochte was also accused of tearing a framed poster from a wall.
Lochte later apologized and admitted he "over-exaggerated" the story.
His team mates were given four-month suspensions.
"The people of Rio...the authorities—they put on a great games. My immature intoxicated behavior tarnished that a little," Lochte said last year in an interview with NBC's Matt Lauer. "I'm embarrassed for myself, my family—especially those guys. I was immature and I made a stupid mistake. I'm human. I made a mistake and I definitely learned from this."