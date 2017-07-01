Ryan Lochte wants to do right by his boy.

The Olympic gold medalist and swimming champion's suspension, given over a 2016 scandal in Rio de Janeiro, has ended after 10 months and he is ready to get back in the pool and make his son Caiden, his first child, proud at the next Summer Olympics. He and fiancée Kayla Rae Reid welcomed the baby in June.

"It's been a long suspension but it's over, I've learned and became a better man from it," Lochte wrote on Instagram Saturday. "Now let's go #2020 #teamtyr #2020isforyoucaiden #justletmework."

He also posted a video of him diving off a high board.