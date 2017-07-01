Paramore's Hayley Williams and Chad Gilbert Announce Split

It's over for Hayley Williams and Chad Gilbert.

After 16 months of marriage, the Paramore singer and New Found Glory guitarist have called it quits.

"We want to publicly state—plainly, and only this time—that we are splitting up," the two wrote in a statement posted on their Instagram pages Saturday. "We also feel it's important to state that we are going to be okay and in fact, we remain close friends who are good in each other's eyes. That's something we are deeply thankful for. Even though situations like these can feel defeating. We will continue to encourage and support each other personally and professionally."

"Hopefully, you'll understand that the personal aspects of what we are going through are not for anyone else to carry. Only us," the statement said. "To allow people any further into this moment in our lives would be to dishonor our history together and our ability to move forward with integrity. Thank you to fans of both of our bands and for all the kindness you've shown to both of us for so many years. Thanks to our families for loving us in all our seasons. Hayley and Chad."