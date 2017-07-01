Fyre Festival Co-Organizer Billy McFarland Charged With Wire Fraud

Billy McFarland, who co-organized the failed Fyre Festival with Ja Rule, has been arrested and charged with wire fraud.

Federal agents detained him in Manhattan Friday. McFarland was charged over his alleged "connection with a scheme to defraud investors" with his company Fyre Media LLC and "a related entity responsible for organizing a music festival set to take place in the Bahamas"—the Fyre Festival, prosecutors said. He has not commented.

The inaugural event was supposed to take place in April and cost guests between $1,000 and $12,000. But festival-goers reported fights over food, "refugee camp"-like conditions, difficulties getting flights back to the United States and "chaos" at the scene, promoting organizers to postpone the event.