Scott Disick and His Bros Go Wild on Trip to Miami

Scott Disick is living the sweet bro life.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is on a wild weekend trip to Miami with his guy friends, including DJ Steve Aoki. Scott and his pals posted pics and videos on Instagram, including one showing them having a great time on a boat. They also got into some hijinks, filming a cake-in-the-face segment.

Scott traveled to Florida via his usual mode of transportation—a private jet. Accompanied by a group of both men and women, he arrived at a Miami hotel late Friday, E! News has learned.