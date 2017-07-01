Scott Disick and His Bros Go Wild on Trip to Miami

Scott Disick is living the sweet bro life.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is on a wild weekend trip to Miami with his guy friends, including DJ Steve Aoki. Scott and his pals posted pics and videos on Instagram, including one showing them having a great time on a boat. They also got into some hijinks, filming a cake-in-the-face segment.

Scott traveled to Florida via his usual mode of transportation—a private jet. Accompanied by a group of both men and women, he arrived at a Miami hotel late Friday, E! News has learned.

Jump man

A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on

Something new

A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on

A post shared by David Grutman (@davegrutman) on

Scott, who last week partied in Los Angeles with Bella Thorne, is in town for the 13th Annual Irie Weekend, which features parties with performers like rappers T.I. and Future.

Scott's wild bros' weekend comes two years after his and Kourtney Kardashian's big split over Fourth of July weekend in 2014, which had followed a month-long bender partying bender.

Last month, Scott partied with Bella and a few other women in Cannes.

