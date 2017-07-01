Is 4:44 a direct response to Lemonade?

Many of the lyrics to Jay-Z's tracks on his new album appear to be in response to lines from wife Beyoncé's 2016 smash hit record, which was about love, infidelity and forgiveness. And then there was Becky. She has good hair. And she's bad news.

Hey Becky:

Lemonade: In Beyoncé's track "Sorry," she sings, "He only want me when I'm not there / He better call Becky with the good hair."

4:44: In Jay-Z's track "Family Feud," he raps, "Yeah, I'll f--k up a good thing if you let me / Let me alone Becky."