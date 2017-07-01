It's all love between Vin Diesel and Fast & Furious co-star Michelle Rodriguez.

In a video posted on the actor's Instagram page Friday, she embraces him and praises him for his support of "strong women." Michelle had said on social media Tuesday that she hopes "they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise" in the upcoming ninth installment of Fast & Furious, adding, "Or I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise."

"Vin, for many years you've been the biggest supporter of strong women," she says in the actor's video.

The actor then kisses her head.

"And I've always appreciated that about you throughout the years," Michelle continues. "And just know if I ever post anything, that's not you I'm talking to."

"Of course it's not me," Vin replies, as the two erupt in laughter.