Quentin Tarantino Engaged to Israeli Girlfriend Daniella Pick

Congrats to Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Pick!
The 54-year-old Oscar-winning director and the 33-year-old Israeli singer and model are reportedly engaged, according to Israeli media reports and his New Beverly Cinema's Twitter page.
According to Israeli news site Walla!, he popped the question in Los Angeles Friday night, with a sparkling engagement ring.
"It's true. We are very happy and excited," the Israeli entertainment news outlet Pnai Plus quoted Daniella as saying.
Her father Svika Pick, a veteran Israeli musician, reportedly told the outlet, "Yes, there is joy in our family. They got engaged yesterday. We have wished them mazel tov."
His personal and professional Facebook pages also featured links to the news stories about the engagement.
Quentin Tarantino engaged to Israeli Daniela Pick ? https://t.co/DcFqyIVZxo via @timesofisrael— New Beverly Cinema (@newbeverly) July 1, 2017
David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Quentin and Daniella met eight years ago, when he was in Israel to promote his 2009 film Inglorious Basterds. He has also been linked to other women over the past few years. But since 2016, he and Daniella have been spotted together at several film events around the world.
This would mark the first marriage for Quentin, who told GQ magazine in 2009, "I'm not saying that I'll never get married or have a kid before I'm 60. But I've made a choice, so far, to go on this road alone. Because this is my time. This is my time to make movies."