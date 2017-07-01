Quentin Tarantino Engaged to Israeli Girlfriend Daniella Pick

Congrats to Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Pick!

The 54-year-old Oscar-winning director and the 33-year-old Israeli singer and model are reportedly engaged, according to Israeli media reports and his New Beverly Cinema's Twitter page.

According to Israeli news site Walla!, he popped the question in Los Angeles Friday night, with a sparkling engagement ring.

"It's true. We are very happy and excited," the Israeli entertainment news outlet Pnai Plus quoted Daniella as saying.

Her father Svika Pick, a veteran Israeli musician, reportedly told the outlet, "Yes, there is joy in our family. They got engaged yesterday. We have wished them mazel tov."

His personal and professional Facebook pages also featured links to the news stories about the engagement.