Jessica Simpson's two kids have talent!
While Maxwell and Ace's mom may be known as a fashion designer and actress, she also is a singer with more than a few hit singles under her belt.
Is it possible that her children may have received some of mom's musical talents? We may have the answer.
In a new Instagram video, Jessica recorded as Maxwell and Ace sang "Happy Birthday" loud and proud. As for who the song is dedicated to, it's Ace's fourth birthday today.
"..and he is 4," Jessica captioned the candid video. "#ACEKNUTE #carpoolkaraoke."
Once the family got home, that's when the real party began. In a separate Instagram post, Jessica captured her son discovering his giant birthday cake with fun and funky balloons in the background.
"Happy Birthday Ace…." she captioned the photo that received thousands of likes in minutes.
It's already been a busy summer for the businesswoman who recently celebrated seven years with husband Eric Johnson.
Earlier this month, the couple's daughter received her preschool diploma at graduation.
"Spread your wings and prepare to fly for you have become a butterfly," Jessica wrote after the celebration. "#kindergartenherewecome #MAXIDREW."
And we can't possibly forget that Jessica has a birthday coming up in less than two weeks. Perhaps another baby is in her future as a gift? Not so fast!
"We had an IUD. Nothing's gonna get in that uterus," she told Ellen DeGeneres. "[Our kids are] too cute. We really can't top that."