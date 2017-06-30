Jessica Simpson's two kids have talent!

While Maxwell and Ace's mom may be known as a fashion designer and actress, she also is a singer with more than a few hit singles under her belt.

Is it possible that her children may have received some of mom's musical talents? We may have the answer.

In a new Instagram video, Jessica recorded as Maxwell and Ace sang "Happy Birthday" loud and proud. As for who the song is dedicated to, it's Ace's fourth birthday today.

"..and he is 4," Jessica captioned the candid video. "#ACEKNUTE #carpoolkaraoke."