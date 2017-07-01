The regeneration has begun!

Or at least something has begun, making the wait for the annual Doctor Who Christmas special all the more difficult.

Tonight's finale not only gave Bill Potts (Pearl Mackie) a possible ending, but it set up one hell of a team up in the Christmas special, thanks to the surprise appearance of David Bradley as the first Doctor. (The first doctor was originally played by William Hartnell, but Bradley played Hartnell in the TV movie An Adventure in Space and Time.)

For one of his last adventures, Peter Capaldi's Doctor battled the Cybermen on a 400 mile long ship and won, obviously, though not without sort of dying first, after a bit of a showdown with the Masters. Missy (Michelle Gomez) and the Master (John Simm) ended up destroying each other, but it was so worth it to see them come face to face.