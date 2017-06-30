Does the idea of True Detective season three entice you?

What if we told you it could star Oscar-winner and general charming human Mahershala Ali? According to The Tracking Board, the star is reportedly in early talks to star in a third installment of the HBO crime anthology series, which earned rave reviews for its first season but wasn't quite as well-recieved in its second.

The first season starred Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, and season two starred Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Taylor Kitsch, and Vince Vaughn, so Ali's movie star status would fit right in. In fact, in this post-Moonlight world, Ali is probably one of the biggest stars they could sign.