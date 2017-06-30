Adele's voice has proven to be a bit too powerful.

Just days before the "Hello" singer was scheduled to perform at Wembley Stadium in the U.K., the Grammy winner shared some upsetting news about her health.

As it turns out, Adele has temporarily damaged her vocal cords forcing her to cancel the last two nights of her tour.

"I don't know how to start this. The last two nights at Wembley have been the biggest and best shows of my life. To come home to such a response after so long away doing something I never thought I could pull off but did has blown me away," Adele wrote to her fans in a lengthy Twitter post. "However I've struggled vocally both nights. I had to push a lot harder than I normally do. I felt like I constantly had to clear my throat, especially last night."

She continued, "I went to see my throat doctor this evening because my voice didn't open up at all today and it turns out I have damaged my vocal cords. And on medical advice I simply am unable to perform over the weekend. To say I'm heartbroken would be a complete understatement."