There's a chill in the air and it's not your office air conditioning: Winter is finally coming to Westeros.
Game of Thrones returns in just a matter of days, and it's about time to finally start the war we've been waiting six seasons for. S--t's about to go down, basically, whether we're ready for it or not. (Trust us, we're ready.)
In case you're not ready, or you haven't had time to rewatch the season six finale in preparation for the new season, we're here to help with a handy dandy guide to where all (or most of) the characters currently are and what they're up to going into season seven. Obvious spoiler warning!
HBO
The season six finale was, by all accounts, insane. People died. People took the throne after people died. People declared other people king. People broke up with their boyfriends so they wouldn't be distracted in trying to take over the seven kingdoms, which they then began to do.
Read on for exactly what happened and where we left off!
Helen Sloan/courtesy of HBO
The man formerly known as the Stark bastard was named King of the North as winter arrived, and Bran learned an important bit of information about his dear brother: Jon's actually his cousin, and his parents were Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen.
Helen Sloan/courtesy of HBO
Sansa got some brutal revenge on her rapist and torturer, Ramsay Bolton, by feeding him to his hounds. Jon promised she would lead as the Lady of Winterfell, but then when Jon was nearly unanimously declared King of the North, Sansa seemed a little bit miffed. Littlefinger was also miffed, especially considering his offer to have her lead by his side if he were to take the throne...
HBO
Arya—now fully trained as a Faceless Man—was last seen getting the ultimate revenge on Walder Frey (David Bradley) by making his sons into meat pie, serving him that meat pie, and then slitting his throat.
Article continues below
HBO
When we last saw them, Meera and Bran, the new three-eyed raven, had just made it to the wall. Bran then had a very crucial vision that revealed that Jon Snow was actually the son of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen.
HBO
The mother of dragons is finally on her way to Westeros! After dumping her boyfriend Daario, making a deal with Theon and Yara Greyjoy, and naming Tyrion Hand of the Queen, Dany and a whole bunch of ships headed off to take the throne she believes is rightfully hers.
HBO
Still drinking wine and knowing things, but now he's doing it as the Hand of the Queen at Daenerys' side, advising her on how best to take over the seven kingdoms.
Article continues below
HBO
Cersei's now the Queen of the Seven Kingdoms, all thanks to the consequences of her decision to have the Great Sept blown up instead of attending her trial. After watching the destruction of both his wife and his newfound religion, King Tommen threw himself out the window, making his mother the new queen.
Helen Sloan/courtesy of HBO
Jaime is currently in the midst of a personal crisis, forced to come to grips with his own morality when Walder Frey compared himself to Jaime, and then realizing what Cersei had done for power. He got back to King's Landing just in time to see his sister lover become the Queen, and he did not seem happy about it.
HBO
When last we saw Brienne of Tarth, she was waving goodbye to Jaime and rowing away with Podrick (Daniel Portman) after Jaime took Riverrun, and her plans to get the Blackfish to help Sansa had failed.
Article continues below
HBO
After coming to the rescue of the North in the battle of the bastards, Littlefinger had one goal: to sit on the Iron Throne with Sansa as his queen. She's not such a fan of that idea.
HBO
Davos forced the witch to admit to Jon that she had murdered Shireen, and while Davos begged Jon to have her executed, Jon decided to just exile her from the North. The last time we saw her, she was riding south.
HBO
The Greyjoys made a deal with Daenerys that they would pledge loyalty and ships to her, if she would allow the Iron Islands to keep their independence and to help defeat their brother, Euron. Dany agreed...as long as the Ironborn stop raping and pillaging. Yara was reluctant, but eventually she also agreed, and so the Greyjoy troops joined the Dothraki and the Unsullied in heading to Westeros.
Article continues below
HBO
All dead, thanks to Cersei. She plotted to blow up the Sept, which contained the High Sparrow and Margaery, and when Tommen saw what happened, he killed himself, leaving his mother to take the throne.
HBO
Both of Dany's pals are by her side on her way to take over the seven kingdoms.
HBO
Varys is still playing architect to Dany's rise to power. He got Dorne and the Tyrells to align with her, and was seen on Dany's ship as she sailed towards Westeros.
Article continues below
HBO
Thanks to Varys, Ellaria and the Sand Snakes have pledged their allegiance to Daenerys, and their ships were seen with Dany's at the end of the finale.
HBO
After Cersei's extremely bulls--t move of blowing up the sept, killing Margaery, Lady Olenna was out for justice. Ellaria Sand promised she would get that justice by aligning herself and the Tyrells with Dorne and Daenerys Targaryen, so that's exactly what she did.
HBO
This asshole still thinks he's gonna marry Daenerys Targaryen, but he doesn't yet know that his niece and nephew got to her first and she agreed to help them defeat their evil uncle. That'll be fun!
Article continues below
HBO
Sam and Gilly had just arrived at Oldtown, where Sam could become a Maester. While he waited, Sam was given access to a giant, jealousy-inducing library that puts Beauty and the Beast to shame.
HBO
When we last saw him, Sandor Clegane had been convinced to join the Brotherhood Without Banners in their fight against the White Walkers.
HBO
It took a while, but Tormund is officially on Team Jon Snow and rooted for him as King of the North.
Article continues below
HBO
We haven't seen Gendry since he rowed away at the end of season three, but the secret son of Robert Baratheon has to come back sometime, right?
Game of Thrones premieres Sunday, July 16 at 9 p.m. on HBO.