There's a chill in the air and it's not your office air conditioning: Winter is finally coming to Westeros.

Game of Thrones returns in just a matter of days, and it's about time to finally start the war we've been waiting six seasons for. S--t's about to go down, basically, whether we're ready for it or not. (Trust us, we're ready.)

In case you're not ready, or you haven't had time to rewatch the season six finale in preparation for the new season, we're here to help with a handy dandy guide to where all (or most of) the characters currently are and what they're up to going into season seven. Obvious spoiler warning!