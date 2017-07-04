Time flies!
All eyes have been on Malia Obama and Sasha Obama as they've grown up from little girls running through the White House to accomplished young women following in their accomplished 'rents footsteps. Barack Obama's daughters aren't so little anymore, with Malia celebrating her 19th birthday today. (On the Fourth of July, no less!) And last month, Sasha looked absolutely gorgeous at her sweet 16 birthday bash.
Malia has quite the year ahead, as she prepares for her first year of college at Harvard University. Impressive, right? She's also interned with Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein and worked with Lena Dunhamon the set of Girls.
What better way to celebrate Malia's big day than with a trip down memory lane? It's hard to believe the nation met the former first daughters, then 9 and 6-years-old, back in 2008 when their father was elected POTUS.
Now, this duo is taking the world by storm with fearless fashion (can't forget about Michelle Obama), a tight-knit bond and big ideas. Scroll down to see Malia and Sasha in every stage of adolescence.
The Obama Family
The Obama family don their finest ensembles for their final Christmas card in the White House.
The sisters stick close to their respective parents while arriving in Martha's Vineyard for a weekend getaway in 2016.
Pete Souza / White House
Malia flashes her little sis an approving thumbs up while she earned some one-on-one time with none other than Ryan Reynolds at their first state dinner in 2016.
Article continues below
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais
Upon touching down in Cuba in 2016, the Obama ladies look more than ready for their historic trip.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Former President Barack Obama's little girls prove they're not so little anymore while arriving at the 2015 turkey pardoning over the Thanksgiving holiday.
AP Photo/Luigi Costantini
Malia and Sasha join their extremely accomplished mama on a trip to Italy in 2015.
Article continues below
The three Obama women cuddled closely for an adorable snapshot taken while visiting the Great Wall of China in 2014.
JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images
The teenagers begrudgingly carry on the Turkey Day tradition in 2013.
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais
The pair rock matching purple coats for their father's second inauguration ceremony after the 2012 presidential election.
Article continues below
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images
Right before delivering his 2012 acceptance speech, Obama graces the stage with the three most important women in his life.
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta
Malia, Sasha and Michelle kick off the 2012 holiday season with the epic delivery of their 19-foot Christmas tree.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
The 2012 Democratic National Convention brought the pair and their mama together in celebration of Obama's nomination.
Article continues below
Mike Theiler-Pool/Getty Images
The 2011 Christmas in Washington gala wouldn't be complete without an appearance from its most high-profile residents.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
TNT's Christmas in Washington event in 2010 brings the family together yet again.
Kent Nishimura-Pool/Getty ImagesBrooks Kraft LLC/Corbis via Getty Images
The sisters are all smiles at their first-ever turkey pardoning event at the White House in 2009.
Article continues below
Annie Leibovitz/White House via Getty Images
Malia and Sasha lovingly wrap their arms around their ‘rents for the official family portrait in 2009.
Kent Nishimura-Pool/Getty Images
As is the tradition in the Obama family, the trio enjoys Christmas 2008 in Hawaii.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
The nation was introduced to the Obama girls early on during the 2008 presidential election.
Article continues below
Charles Ommanney/Getty Images
A young Malia shares a bonding moment with her proud pops while on the campaign trail in 2007.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
When the White House was just a twinkle in this foursome's eyes, Obama's 2004 Senate run delivered this precious picture.
Happy birthday, Malia! Here's to your best year yet.