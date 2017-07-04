Time flies!

All eyes have been on Malia Obama and Sasha Obama as they've grown up from little girls running through the White House to accomplished young women following in their accomplished 'rents footsteps. Barack Obama's daughters aren't so little anymore, with Malia celebrating her 19th birthday today. (On the Fourth of July, no less!) And last month, Sasha looked absolutely gorgeous at her sweet 16 birthday bash.

Malia has quite the year ahead, as she prepares for her first year of college at Harvard University. Impressive, right? She's also interned with Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein and worked with Lena Dunhamon the set of Girls.