Happy Birthday, Malia Obama! See How Much Barack Obama's Daughters Have Grown Up Over the Years

Time flies! 

All eyes have been on Malia Obama and Sasha Obama as they've grown up from little girls running through the White House to accomplished young women following in their accomplished 'rents footsteps. Barack Obama's daughters aren't so little anymore, with Malia celebrating her 19th birthday today. (On the Fourth of July, no less!) And last month, Sasha looked absolutely gorgeous at her sweet 16 birthday bash.

Malia has quite the year ahead, as she prepares for her first year of college at Harvard University. Impressive, right? She's also interned with Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein and worked with Lena Dunhamon the set of Girls

Photos

Hollywood Gets Political

What better way to celebrate Malia's big day than with a trip down memory lane? It's hard to believe the nation met the former first daughters, then 9 and 6-years-old, back in 2008 when their father was elected POTUS. 

Now, this duo is taking the world by storm with fearless fashion (can't forget about Michelle Obama), a tight-knit bond and big ideas. Scroll down to see Malia and Sasha in every stage of adolescence. 

Obama Holiday Card, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Sasha Obama, Malia Obama

The Obama Family

End of an Era

The Obama family don their finest ensembles for their final Christmas card in the White House.

Air Force Wonderful

The sisters stick close to their respective parents while arriving in Martha's Vineyard for a weekend getaway in 2016.

Sasha Obama, Ryan Reynolds, Malia Obama

Pete Souza / White House

Star Struck

Malia flashes her little sis an approving thumbs up while she earned some one-on-one time with none other than Ryan Reynolds at their first state dinner in 2016.

Article continues below

Michelle Obama, Barack Obama, Sasha Obama, Malia Obama

AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Rain, Rain Go Away

Upon touching down in Cuba in 2016, the Obama ladies look more than ready for their historic trip. 

President Barack Obama, Sasha, Malia

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

All Grown Up

Former President Barack Obama's little girls prove they're not so little anymore while arriving at the 2015 turkey pardoning over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Michelle Obama, Sasha Obama, Malia Obama

AP Photo/Luigi Costantini

That's Amore

Malia and Sasha join their extremely accomplished mama on a trip to Italy in 2015.

Article continues below

Michelle Obama, Sasha Obama, Malia Obama

Twitter

Mama's Girls

The three Obama women cuddled closely for an adorable snapshot taken while visiting the Great Wall of China in 2014.

Barack Obama, Sasha Obama, Malia Obama, Thanksgiving

JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

Come On, Dad

The teenagers begrudgingly carry on the Turkey Day tradition in 2013.

Sasha Obama, Malia Obama, Celeb Sisters

AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Purple Reign

The pair rock matching purple coats for their father's second inauguration ceremony after the 2012 presidential election.

Article continues below

Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Malia, Sasha

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

Hello, America!

Right before delivering his 2012 acceptance speech, Obama graces the stage with the three most important women in his life.

Michelle Obama, Sasha, Malia

AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Happy Holidays

Malia, Sasha and Michelle kick off the 2012 holiday season with the epic delivery of their 19-foot Christmas tree.

Malia Obama, Sasha Obama, First lady Michelle Obama

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

There's Our Guy

The 2012 Democratic National Convention brought the pair and their mama together in celebration of Obama's nomination.

Article continues below

Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Malia Obama, Sasha Obama

Mike Theiler-Pool/Getty Images

Jingle Bells

The 2011 Christmas in Washington gala wouldn't be complete without an appearance from its most high-profile residents.

Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Malia Obama, Sasha Obama

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Together for the Holidays

TNT's Christmas in Washington event in 2010 brings the family together yet again.

Barack Obama, Malia Obama, Sasha Obama

Kent Nishimura-Pool/Getty ImagesBrooks Kraft LLC/Corbis via Getty Images

Gobble, Gobble

The sisters are all smiles at their first-ever turkey pardoning event at the White House in 2009.

Article continues below

Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Malia Obama, Sasha Obama

Annie Leibovitz/White House via Getty Images

All Together Now

Malia and Sasha lovingly wrap their arms around their ‘rents for the official family portrait in 2009.

Barack Obama, Malia Obama, Sasha Obama

Kent Nishimura-Pool/Getty Images

Rest and Relaxation

As is the tradition in the Obama family, the trio enjoys Christmas 2008 in Hawaii.

Barack Obama, Sasha Obama, Malia Obama, Michelle Obama

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Meet the Obamas

The nation was introduced to the Obama girls early on during the 2008 presidential election.

Article continues below

Barack Obama, Sasha Obama

Charles Ommanney/Getty Images

Father-Daughter

A young Malia shares a bonding moment with her proud pops while on the campaign trail in 2007.

Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Malia Obama, Sasha Obama

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Humble Beginnings

When the White House was just a twinkle in this foursome's eyes, Obama's 2004 Senate run delivered this precious picture.

Happy birthday, Malia! Here's to your best year yet. 

