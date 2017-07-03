Jean Shorts: Are You Wearing Them Right?

Well, are you?

Morgan Stewart's at it again with the cocktail making and the fashion recapping. This time, the topic at hand is jean shorts and the celebs who have worn them (more specifically: jean shorts and the celebs who have either worn them badly or well). 

Think of this as the Rich Kids of Beverly Hills star's dos and don'ts of rocking jorts in the summertime (spoiler alert: she doesn't love Hailee Steinfeld's outfit choice, but does love Shay Mitchell's), hit play and enjoy.

More into that cocktail she's sipping on? Well thanks to Plan Check Kitchen + Bar and its drink master Zac Plescia, we've got the recipe right here.

Plan Check Penicillin

Lemon Juice - 3/4 ounce

Ginger Syrup - 3/4 ounce

Agave - 1/2 ounce 

Mezcal - 2 ounces

Fennel Pollen - 1 pinch

Buzz Button - 2 buttons

That's all there is to it!

