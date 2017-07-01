'Tis the season for beach days, tanning sessions and Christmas shopping?!

Santa Claus may not be coming down the chimney for another five months. Nevertheless, the fine folks at QVC are following tradition and kicking off a new month with their 30th annual Christmas in July celebration.

All day today, the shopping network will dedicate programming strictly to holiday items including home decorations, lights, food, toys and much more.

Special guests including Property Brothers stars Jonathan and Drew Scott, Valerie Parr Hill and Dance Moms alumna JoJo Siwa will debut new items for shoppers.

And if you think it's far too early to start shopping for the most wonderful time of the year, you better think again.