Christmas in July Kicks Off on QVC: 16 Items You Never Knew You Needed So Early

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Demi Lovato, LAX

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima, Cannes

Celebs on Vacation

ESC: Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens Is the Latest Celeb to Jump on This Face Mask Trend

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
QVC, Christmas in July

E! Illustration

'Tis the season for beach days, tanning sessions and Christmas shopping?!

Santa Claus may not be coming down the chimney for another five months. Nevertheless, the fine folks at QVC are following tradition and kicking off a new month with their 30th annual Christmas in July celebration.

All day today, the shopping network will dedicate programming strictly to holiday items including home decorations, lights, food, toys and much more.

Special guests including Property Brothers stars Jonathan and Drew Scott, Valerie Parr Hill and Dance Moms alumna JoJo Siwa will debut new items for shoppers.

And if you think it's far too early to start shopping for the most wonderful time of the year, you better think again.

Photos

Celebrity Christmas Cards

QVC has found huge success with the festive programming that will continue throughout the month including a massive three-day celebration beginning July 13. In fact, Ellen DeGeneres and Harry Slatkin are scheduled to showcase holiday items later in the month.

So what should you consider purchasing when it's hot and sunny outside? We're so glad you asked. We compiled more than a few items below that could make this holiday season extra special.

Ellen DeGeneres Wreath, Christmas in July

ED ON AIR

ED On Air Magnolia and Berry Preserved Wreath by Ellen DeGeneres, $27.72

Poinsettia, Christmas in July

BETHLEHEM LIGHTS

Bethlehem Lights Illuminated Poinsettia Hanging Basket, $39.96

Property Brothers, Christmas in July

SCOTT LIVING

Scott Living Indoor/Outdoor 32" Oversized Regal Reindeer, $59.82

Article continues below

Hallmark Holiday Collection, Christmas in July

HALLMARK

Hallmark 24ct Handcrafted Holiday or All Occasion Boxed Card Set, $18.14

Bow Organizer, Christmas In July

JOJO SIWA

Jojo Siwa Set of 5 Signature Bows with Hanging Bow Organizer, $19.98

Philosophy, Christmas in July

PHILOSOPHY

philosophy gingerbread man 3-in-1 shower gel trio, $43.98 

Article continues below

Isaac Mizrahi Live! Glass Ornaments, Christmas in July

ISAAC MIZRAHI LIVE!

Isaac Mizrahi Live! Set of 12 Glass Ornaments in Wooden Collector's Box, $18.58

Christmas Topper, Christmas in July

MR. CHRISTMAS

Mr. Christmas Animated Lit Revolving Santa & Sleigh Tree Topper, $28.72

Snowmen, Christmas in July

VALERIE PARR HILL

Set of 3 Linen Snowmen w/ Felt Details & Plaid Scarves by Valerie, $36.30

Article continues below

Nesting Bowls, Christmas in July

TEMP-TATIONS

Temp-tations Set of 3 Jingle & Jolly Nesting Bowls, $39.50

Hallmark Tree, Christmas in July

HALLMARK

Hallmark 7.5' Snowdrift Spruce Tree with Quick Set Technology, $279

Poo Pourri, Christmas in July

POO-POURRI

Poo-Pourri Set of 5 2oz. Bathroom Deodorizers in Gift Boxes, $27.20

Article continues below

Juniors Cakes, Christmas in July

JUNIOR'S CAKES

Junior's (32) Individual Holiday Cheesecakes & Layer Cakes, $63.42

Berkshire Throw, Christmas in July

BERKSHIRE THROWS

Berkshire Set of 2 Velvet Soft 55" x 70" Holiday Throws, $19.86

Cheryl’s Santa Treats Pail, Christmas in July

CHERYL'S COOKIES

Cheryl's Santa Treats Pail, $47.64

Article continues below

Jim Shore Figurine, Christmas in July

JIM SHORE

Jim Shore Light-Up Santa and Rudolph Figurine, $64

And for those still convinced that it's too early for Christmas, we get it.

But when December comes around and you can't find a parking spot at the mall or your must-have item is sold out, you may be wishing it was July all over again.

Happy holidays and happy shopping!

TAGS/ Shopping , Christmas , Holidays , Home , Life/Style , Top Stories
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.