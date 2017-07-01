E! Illustration
'Tis the season for beach days, tanning sessions and Christmas shopping?!
Santa Claus may not be coming down the chimney for another five months. Nevertheless, the fine folks at QVC are following tradition and kicking off a new month with their 30th annual Christmas in July celebration.
All day today, the shopping network will dedicate programming strictly to holiday items including home decorations, lights, food, toys and much more.
Special guests including Property Brothers stars Jonathan and Drew Scott, Valerie Parr Hill and Dance Moms alumna JoJo Siwa will debut new items for shoppers.
And if you think it's far too early to start shopping for the most wonderful time of the year, you better think again.
QVC has found huge success with the festive programming that will continue throughout the month including a massive three-day celebration beginning July 13. In fact, Ellen DeGeneres and Harry Slatkin are scheduled to showcase holiday items later in the month.
So what should you consider purchasing when it's hot and sunny outside? We're so glad you asked. We compiled more than a few items below that could make this holiday season extra special.
ED On Air Magnolia and Berry Preserved Wreath by Ellen DeGeneres, $27.72
Bethlehem Lights Illuminated Poinsettia Hanging Basket, $39.96
Scott Living Indoor/Outdoor 32" Oversized Regal Reindeer, $59.82
Hallmark 24ct Handcrafted Holiday or All Occasion Boxed Card Set, $18.14
Jojo Siwa Set of 5 Signature Bows with Hanging Bow Organizer, $19.98
Isaac Mizrahi Live! Set of 12 Glass Ornaments in Wooden Collector's Box, $18.58
Mr. Christmas Animated Lit Revolving Santa & Sleigh Tree Topper, $28.72
Set of 3 Linen Snowmen w/ Felt Details & Plaid Scarves by Valerie, $36.30
Poo-Pourri Set of 5 2oz. Bathroom Deodorizers in Gift Boxes, $27.20
Junior's (32) Individual Holiday Cheesecakes & Layer Cakes, $63.42
Berkshire Set of 2 Velvet Soft 55" x 70" Holiday Throws, $19.86
Cheryl's Santa Treats Pail, $47.64
And for those still convinced that it's too early for Christmas, we get it.
But when December comes around and you can't find a parking spot at the mall or your must-have item is sold out, you may be wishing it was July all over again.
Happy holidays and happy shopping!