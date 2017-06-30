Zac Efron has found a new Gabriella Montez to his Troy Bolton in Zendaya.

In case you haven't heard, Zac and Zendaya will play love interests in the upcoming musical biopic, The Greatest Showman. Also starring, Hugh Jackmanand Michelle Williams, the film follows the true story of iconic Barnum & Bailey founder P.T. Barnum (Jackman.)

The chemistry between Efron and Zendaya is on fire in the trailer, but what does the talented actress think of the pair's shared Disney past? The 20-year-old got her start in show biz opposite Bella Thorne on Disney Channel's Shake It Up, and Efron—of course—has High School Musical to thank for much of his success.

When asked if she was a fan of the HSM Wildcats, Zendaya told E! News' Zuri Hall at the premiere of Spider-Man: Homecoming, "I mean everybody was, come on now."