To truly dominate a sport, as Serena Williams and Venus Williamshave with women's tennis for the better part of 20 years, there's an almost incomprehensible amount of dedication and work—physical and mental—that goes into being the very best.

The Williams sisters have tirelessly put in that work, even when the injuries piled up and the call of Hollywood, fashion and lucrative non-tennis pursuits beckoned. Subsequently, they have dozens of singles and doubles titles and millions of dollars to their name.

But Venus and Serena weren't just faced with petty distractions over the years. Along with the normal pressures that come with being expected to win, all the time, they've played while carrying the weight of their place in history with them at all times as two of the most prominent black female athletes ever in a predominantly white sport—who also helped popularize women's tennis the world over and became the most famous American tennis players of any sex competing today.

So there's that. And in the meantime, they've played through and battled back from some seriously difficult setbacks, any one of which could've steered a less driven athlete into retirement.