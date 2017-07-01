America: The land of the free and the home of Bachelor Nation.

With Independence Day weekend upon us, many Americans are ready to savor hot summer nights, block party bashes and some mouthwatering BBQ.

At the same time, there's a certain group of residents that may deserve an extra bit of celebrating. Yes, we're talking about the men and women from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette franchise.

While some are currently in Mexico searching for love during Bachelor in Paradise filming, others are here in the states rejoicing in a nation filled with roses, Instagram sponsorships and Chris Harrison.

As for us, we're just happy we continue to see hookups, breakups and yes, even the occasional fairytale ending. You go Ryan and Trista Sutter!