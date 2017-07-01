AP Photo; Getty Images; Melissa Hebeler/E! Illustration
America: The land of the free and the home of Bachelor Nation.
With Independence Day weekend upon us, many Americans are ready to savor hot summer nights, block party bashes and some mouthwatering BBQ.
At the same time, there's a certain group of residents that may deserve an extra bit of celebrating. Yes, we're talking about the men and women from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette franchise.
While some are currently in Mexico searching for love during Bachelor in Paradise filming, others are here in the states rejoicing in a nation filled with roses, Instagram sponsorships and Chris Harrison.
As for us, we're just happy we continue to see hookups, breakups and yes, even the occasional fairytale ending. You go Ryan and Trista Sutter!
Before you finalize plans for the entire Fourth of July weekend, we decided to provide a fun, innocent guide to celebrating the holiday.
We searched for some memorable faces from the franchise to see the products, activities and projects they love away from the Bachelor Mansion. As it turns out, some suggestions may make this year's July 4th celebration the most dramatic enjoyable one yet.
Will you accept our guide and dive right in below?
Courtesy of Wayfair
What better time to make a big purchase for the home than over the Fourth of July weekend? May we recommend Sean Lowe and Catherine Lowe's home line with Wayfair?
We get there are tons of sunglasses to choose from. But for Jade Roper, Tanner Tolbert and dozens of other cast members, Diff Eyewear is their choice—at least on Instagram.
Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images
If you find yourself on the beach or by the pool, we highly recommend Andi Dorfman's juicy book titled It's Not Okay.
Amy Plumb
Lace Morris, Chase McNary, Evan Bass, Carly Waddell and Ashley "I" Iaconetti are just some of the many Bachelor Nation members who love a good massage from Zeel.
Courtesy of LeisureLetics
As you head to the gym this long holiday weekend, Robby Hayes and Chase McNary highly recommend their LeisureLetics lifestyle brand that combines athletic wear with comfort.
Courtesy of No Better You
After getting engaged to Nick Viall on The Bachelor, Vanessa Grimaldi has grown her No Better You charity. In fact, fans can show their support by attending the No Better You Fitness Fundraiser in Montreal on July 16.
After appearing in Bachelor in Paradise, Sarah Herron decided to dedicate her life to SheLift, an organization that empowers girls to improve self-acceptance and confidence through outdoor adventures and body-positive mentorship.
France Duque & Jesse Rambis
Before Lauren Bushnell, Emily Ferguson and Haley Ferguson head to the beach—or pose in a swimsuit photo shoot—they get a natural glow from Cheeky Tans.
Courtesy of Los Angeles Dodgers
Play ball! When not searching for love, Bachelor Nation stars like Sarah Vendel, Amanda Stanton, Becca Tilley, Ashley "I" Iaconetti and Jared Haibon may be found at Dodger Stadium.
Courtesy of iHeartRadio
Road trips don't have to boring thanks to Ben Higgins and Ashley "I" Iaconetti's iHeartRadio weekly podcast.
Abigail Perrigo
After not finding love with JoJo Fletcher, "Best Thing You've Ever Done" singer Luke Pell has been hitting the road performing his country hits.
Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for New York Sports Club
With help from fellow trainer Erin Oprea, Shawn Booth helps execute CitySTRONG workouts across the country. Next stop is Vancouver.
Riker Brothers
No matter where you live, chances are an amusement park is nearby. And yes, you can totally ride the Merry-Go-Round like Nick Viall, Becca Tilley and Emily Ferguson did at the Santa Monica Pier.
Riker Brothers for ifOnly
When camera crews are away, the ladies will play! Amanda Stanton and Ashley "I" Iaconetti love taking trips to Tahoe City, Calif., where a stop at Fine N Funky is always on the agenda.
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for JEEP
Who needs friends when you have pets in your life? You're lying if you don't love following Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth's social media posts with their beloved Golden.
Courtesy of Los Angeles Dodgers
Come on, it's not Fourth of July without fireworks. Just ask lifestyle blogger Becca Tilley who experienced lights at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
We could go on, but we think you get the message. This weekend doesn't have to include an over-the-top helicopter ride or a vacation somewhere in a far-away land to be legit.
You do you and who knows, perhaps sparks will fly this holiday weekend.
The Bachelorette airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC. Bachelor in Paradise also returns this August to ABC.