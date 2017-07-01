Rule of thumb: When the weather warms up, the first thing to go is excessive makeup.

But just because its summer doesn't mean that you have to ditch your favorite eye shadows. You do however need to have the right prep product to make sure that it stays put all day, particularly when you're extra-sweaty. That's where NYX Professional Makeup Eye Shadow Base comes in. Be warned: This is not your average eye shadow primer. For one, it actually works and better yet, it lasts.

NYX, as an affordable drugstore brand, already has a standout reputation in our book, but trust: This shadow-setting product is next level.