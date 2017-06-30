This Is Us is locking in all of its breakout child stars as series regulars for the highly-anticipated second season. Well, almost all of them.

E! News has learned that seven of the eight young actors who helped break our hearts on a weekly basis during season have been given promotions for season two. Hannah Zeile, Niles Fitch and Logan Shroyer, who star as Teenage Kate, Randall and Kevin, respectively, have been added full-time, as well as Mackenzie Hancsicsak (Young Kate), Parker Bates (Young Kevin), Faithe Herman (Annie Pearson) and Eris Baker (Tess Pearson).

You'll notice the only name missing from that list is season one breakout Lonnie Chavis, who appeared as Young Randall and was one -half of the most precious father-son push-ups we've ever seen.