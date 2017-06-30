This Is Us is locking in all of its breakout child stars as series regulars for the highly-anticipated second season. Well, almost all of them.
E! News has learned that seven of the eight young actors who helped break our hearts on a weekly basis during season have been given promotions for season two. Hannah Zeile, Niles Fitch and Logan Shroyer, who star as Teenage Kate, Randall and Kevin, respectively, have been added full-time, as well as Mackenzie Hancsicsak (Young Kate), Parker Bates (Young Kevin), Faithe Herman (Annie Pearson) and Eris Baker (Tess Pearson).
You'll notice the only name missing from that list is season one breakout Lonnie Chavis, who appeared as Young Randall and was one -half of the most precious father-son push-ups we've ever seen.
NBC
Before you panic at the thought of another actor taking over the role, we hear that Chavis will appear in season two after all. However, he just won't be receiving series regular status, likely due to his series regular commitment to Jay Pharoah's upcoming Showtime comedy White Famous. What can we say? The kid is in high demand these days—and for good reason!
The promotions come just days after E! News confirmed that the series had also upped Jon Huertas (Miguel) and Alexandra Breckenridge (Sophie) to full-time as well. They all join a cast roster that already includes Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, Susan Kelechi Watson and Chris Sullivan.
Are you stoked that all the youngsters are getting promotions? Bummed that Lonnie Chavis isn't among them? Sound off in the comments below!
This Is Us returns for season two on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)