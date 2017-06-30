Jay-Z is back in the rap game and making headlines like never before!

Beyoncé's other half released his explosive new album 4:44 today and it's all anyone is talking about. From name-dropping stars like Kanye West, Solange Knowles, Future and Bill Cosby, to rapping about cheating on Bey, their daughter Blue Ivy and welcoming their newborn twins Rumi Carter and Sir Carter, Jay is certainly making waves with his new music.

The rap legend even started a feud with Halle Berry's ex Eric Bonét!

So what other juicy stuff does Jay rap about on the new album?