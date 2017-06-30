Everything We Know About Jay-Z's Explosive New Album 4:44

 Jay-Z is back in the rap game and making headlines like never before!

Beyoncé's other half released his explosive new album 4:44 today and it's all anyone is talking about. From name-dropping stars like Kanye West, Solange Knowles, Future and Bill Cosby, to rapping about cheating on Bey, their daughter Blue Ivy and welcoming their newborn twins Rumi Carter and Sir Carter, Jay is certainly making waves with his new music.

The rap legend even started a feud with Halle Berry's ex Eric Bonét!

So what other juicy stuff does Jay rap about on the new album?

Watch the E! News clip above for everything we know about 4:44!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

