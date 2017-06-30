Kristin Cavallari Gives Mommy Advice to Former Hills Co-Stars

Lauren Conrad, Whitney Port and Heidi Montag are all pregnant with their first babies, while Audrina Patridge welcomed her little one—a baby girl!—just about a year ago.

However, there's one former Hills star who has already taken the lead when it comes to babies: Kristin Cavallari.

The 30-year-old is a mother to three little ones: son Camden, 4, and Jaxon ,3, as well as daughter Saylor, 1. Needless to say, she's definitely practiced in the motherhood realm and is totally willing to give her former co-stars some advice on parenting.