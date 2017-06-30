Vanessa Hudgens Is the Latest Celeb to Jump on This Face Mask Trend

Move over, chemical peels. Celebrities like Vanessa Hudgens seem to be embracing an easier way to get a natural glow.
The 28-year-old actress recently took to Snapchat to share how fun the ritual of face-masking with the girls can be. Alongside sister, Stella Hudgens, and two friends, Hudgens captured the intimate process—brushing on the mask, waiting for it to dry and taking selfies—for her followers to see.
The So You Think You Can Dance judge appeared to be wearing Glamglow's Supermud Clearing Treatment, which claims to eliminate pores and leave you with clearer looking skin. Sounds great, right? The only downside is that this product is a bit pricier than your average drugstore face mask and ranges from $45-$60 (but can you really put a price tag on a Vanessa Hudgens-level glow?).
Take it all with a grain of salt, though, as Vanessa may have been paid to promote the product. "Looooove @glamglow Supermud #glambassador," she captioned in her Instagram photo. "Glambassador" or not, the celeb isn't the only recognizable name raving about the brand's masks.
At a bathing suit-laden barbecue earlier this year, Nina Dobrev and friends looked like a girl version of the Blue Man Group in the skin-care company's Glamglow Gravitymud Sonic Blue Firming Treatment. This particular mask aims to tighten, firm and improve the natural contour of your face. For $22, you can achieve a wrinkle-free face as well as temporarily twin with Sonic the Hedgehog—goals.
It looks like Miley Cyrus also hopped on the beauty bandwagon back in 2012. In a tweet from August 13, 2012, the company shared a picture of the former Disney star sporting a short, blonde pixie cut and holding a container of Glamglow mud.
The brand's face mask products range from $22 to a whopping $179, but with so many celebrities incorporating the company's products into their beauty routine (and social media feeds), we can't help but wonder if it's worth the somewhat hefty price tag.
What we do for the ‘gram (and the glow).