Vanessa Hudgens Is the Latest Celeb to Jump on This Face Mask Trend

Move over, chemical peels. Celebrities like Vanessa Hudgens seem to be embracing an easier way to get a natural glow.

The 28-year-old actress recently took to Snapchat to share how fun the ritual of face-masking with the girls can be. Alongside sister, Stella Hudgens, and two friends, Hudgens captured the intimate process—brushing on the mask, waiting for it to dry and taking selfies—for her followers to see.

The So You Think You Can Dance judge appeared to be wearing Glamglow's Supermud Clearing Treatment, which claims to eliminate pores and leave you with clearer looking skin. Sounds great, right? The only downside is that this product is a bit pricier than your average drugstore face mask and ranges from $45-$60 (but can you really put a price tag on a Vanessa Hudgens-level glow?).