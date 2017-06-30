Entourage Star Jerry Ferrara Marries Breanne Racano

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

What?! A-Rod Gets Confused for J.Lo's Security

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez Says He Gets Confused for Jennifer Lopez's Security Guard

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jerry Ferrera, Instagram

Instagram

He's hitched! 

Jerry Ferrara and longtime girlfriend Breanne Racano are officially husband and wife, Us Weekly reports. Kevin Dillon confirmed the news with an adorable snapshot of the lovebirds shared to his Instagram page. The Entourage star married the podcaster in front of their closest family and friends during a wedding ceremony held Friday evening in Canton, Ohio. 

Ferrara's Entourage co-stars Emmanuelle Chriqui and Kevin Connolly flew out for the couple's big day, according to the mag. The groom wore a custom tuxedo by Ermenegildo Zegna, while Breanne opted for a couture gown designed specifically for her by Project Runway designer Austin Scarlett.

Jerry proposed to his blushing bride in July 2016 with a gorgeous diamond ring, later sharing the happy news on Instagram. "I SAID YES!!! Wait I mean... I've had many great blessings in my life," the Sully star wrote on Instagram. "But this one by far is the best of all time. You are the greatest person I ever met!"

Photos

Famous Wedding Day Blunders

Jerry Ferrera, Instagram

Instagram

Jerry and Breanne's love story dates back to 2014. Three years prior, the actress went appeared in an episode of the wildly popular HBO series, and in 2015, she landed un-credited role in the Entourage movie.

The newlyweds also collaborate on the podcast, Bad 4 Business with Jerry Ferrara.

In March, Racano gathered her gal pals for a fun in the sun bachelorette party in Palm Springs, which was documented on social media.

Jerry dedicated a recent Instagram post to the stunning brunette, writing, "My #WCW is the girl who makes me way more fun to hang out with! She also makes us a way better looking couple. Also makes us a much younger couple. Statistically improves me in every category #overacheiver"

Congratulations, you two!

TAGS/ Weddings , Couples , Entourage , Top Stories
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.