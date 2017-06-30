Entourage Star Jerry Ferrara Marries Breanne Racano

He's hitched!

Jerry Ferrara and longtime girlfriend Breanne Racano are officially husband and wife, Us Weekly reports. Kevin Dillon confirmed the news with an adorable snapshot of the lovebirds shared to his Instagram page. The Entourage star married the podcaster in front of their closest family and friends during a wedding ceremony held Friday evening in Canton, Ohio.

Ferrara's Entourage co-stars Emmanuelle Chriqui and Kevin Connolly flew out for the couple's big day, according to the mag. The groom wore a custom tuxedo by Ermenegildo Zegna, while Breanne opted for a couture gown designed specifically for her by Project Runway designer Austin Scarlett.

Jerry proposed to his blushing bride in July 2016 with a gorgeous diamond ring, later sharing the happy news on Instagram. "I SAID YES!!! Wait I mean... I've had many great blessings in my life," the Sully star wrote on Instagram. "But this one by far is the best of all time. You are the greatest person I ever met!"