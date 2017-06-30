The wet hair look just got wetter. (Sorry!)

Last year, stars like Ashley Grahamhit the red carpet in a wet hair look that was more of an I-just-ran-through-the-rain-while-it-was-drizzling kind of 'do. This year, Lily Collins,Kim Kardashian,Khloe Kardashian and their hairstylists have reinvented it to be, well, a touch more literal—resembling what you could only imagine it would look like had you just freshly been caught in a torrential downpour.

For Lily's latest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, hair master DJ Quintero took her usual naturally wavy bob and doused it with product for results we can't wait to try and recreate.