Lily Collins Proves Torrential Downpour Is Now a Hair Trend

  • By
  • &

by Raleigh Seldon |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Naomi Watts

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kourtney Kardashian

Bikini Gallery

ESC: Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner's $5K Outfit Has a Surprising Twist

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Lily Collins

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The wet hair look just got wetter. (Sorry!)

Last year, stars like Ashley Grahamhit the red carpet in a wet hair look that was more of an I-just-ran-through-the-rain-while-it-was-drizzling kind of 'do. This year, Lily Collins,Kim Kardashian,Khloe Kardashian and their hairstylists have reinvented it to be, well, a touch more literal—resembling what you could only imagine it would look like had you just freshly been caught in a torrential downpour.

For Lily's latest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, hair master DJ Quintero took her usual naturally wavy bob and doused it with product for results we can't wait to try and recreate.

Photos

Celebrity Vacation Hair

KKW and hairstylist Chris Appleton went full rainstorm with long, wet locks for the launch of her new beauty line. It couldn't have looked edgier. And where Lily went with a side-swept part, Kim kept hers smack-dab in the middle making an even stronger case for the impact.

Photos

Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Khloe then joined the rained-out gang when hairstylist Justine Marjan gave her the similar look to attend a friend's birthday dinner. On her basically-blonde locks the style was a huge hit, adding major drama to an already dramatic 'do.

Photos

Hair Clips for Bella Hadid's '90s Hairstyle

While we wish the hairstyle involved a simple quick rinse, a hefty amount of soft gel or conditioning mousse, a hair-dryer and diffuser are probable musts for creating this look. That said, it's the perfect summer trend because who doesn't want to look like they've just emerged from a pool?

So, what do you think of the wet hair look 2.0?

TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Lily Collins , Khloe Kardashian , Life/Style , Style Collective , Hair , Beauty , Top Stories
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.