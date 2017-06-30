Yar! Hear ye, hear ye! We be stopping the auctions of wenches!

Since 1967, the popular Pirates of the Caribbean ride at Disney Parks has featured a scene in which animatronic women, including a redheaded one in a hat and pink dress, are tied up and auctioned off.

It featured a sign that read "Auction, Take a wench for a bride," while animatronic drunken pirates shout, "We wants the redhead!"

According to comments Kathy Mangum, SVP, Atlantic Region Executive of Walt Disney Imagineering made on the Disney Parks blog this week, the women's days as auction prizes will soon over.

"A familiar character is playing a new role joining the pirates ranks and helping the local townspeople 'unload' their valuables at the Mercado auction," the statement said. "In the U.S., this famous redhead will appear in a similar scene at the Magic Kingdom Park and Disneyland park in 2018 following a previously scheduled refurbishment."

As seen in an artist's illustration, the new scene will feature a sign that reads, "Auction, surrender yer loot."