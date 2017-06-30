Here's Julian Edelman's Bubble Butt in All Its Naked Glory

Happy Friday, folks...what better way to kick off your weekend than with Julian Edelman's perfectly pert derriere?!

Yes, ESPN The Magazine blessed us today with a naked cover of the New England Patriots' star for their 2017 Body Issue.

In the photo, Edelman wears nothing but some eye black as he jumps through the hair, flexing what appears to be every single muscle in his body. But let's be honest, the only muscle we can see is the biggest one...his glorious gluteus maximus.

However, not everything about Edelman's body is as pretty as his booty...according to the football stud himself.