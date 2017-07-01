Taylor Swift's 4th of July Party Squad: A Visual Guide

There ain't no party like a Taylor Swift  Fourth of July party.

A few years ago, the pop star started a tradition of hosting an Instagram-friendly beach bash, complete with red, white and blue bikinis, super fun activities and delicious barbecue and baked treats, at her Rhode Island beach home for her squad of besties on Independence Day.

Last year's party included guests such as Martha Hunt, the HAIM sisters and Gigi Hadid—all of whom also came to Swift's 2015 bash, plus models Karlie Kloss and Cara DelevingneBlake Lively and husband Ryan ReynoldsUzo Aduba and her Orange Is the New Black co-star Ruby Rose, singer Rachel Platten and the singer's then-boyfriend and British Thor star Tom Hiddleston. The two packed on the PDA while frolicking in the ocean and he also wore a now famous "I ♥ T.S." T-shirt.

Swift has since moved on with new boyfriend Joe Alwyn, also a British actor.

The bash featured an inflatable slide, which was also used in the singer's party the year before.

Her 2015 Fourth of July bash was also attended by BFF Ed Sheeran, Hadid's then-boyfriend Joe Jonas and Swift's then-boyfriend Calvin Harris.

Family portrait.

Swift's 2014 Independence Day party was also packed full of famous guests, including Emma Stone, Jamie King, Ingrid Michaelson, Jessica Szohr, Empire star Serayah and Girls creator Lena Dunham, and featured a Slip 'N Slide.

"4th of July is my Coachella," Dunham tweeted.

