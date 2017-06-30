"It's fun to play people who are struggling with things. It makes good, juicy drama," Watts told E! News on the red carpet at the show's premiere in NYC. "I'm always interested in human flaws, and she's definitely full of them. I feel like everyone has a dark side, everyone has desires, but not all of us act on them in the same way she does. Therefore, it makes it interesting. It's kind of like a cautionary tale. We get to stay home in the safety of our own environment with the people we love and we don't have to be complete self-destructive."

"I just thought she's a great woman that was full of all kind of contradictions and she's got human flaws," the actress added. "That makes it interesting to play that kind of character. On paper, her life looks really good. Why would it not be enough? I think she's just at a point in her life where she needs a shakeup." That's putting it mildly.

