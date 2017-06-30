Unlike other Marvel superheroes, being a teenager presents a unique set of challenges. "Everything is the highest stakes. So whether it's going to a party, or talking to the person at school you have a crush on, or joining the Avengers to fight a supervillain, it's all at an 11," Watts explains. "You haven't learned to differentiate yet. That's a big part of growing up."

Holland made his debut as Spider-Man in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, beating out thousands of other actors (including Asa Butterfield and Nat Wolff) who were fighting for the role of a lifetime. "We never thought of it as a third casting," Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios, says of hiring Holland. "When we introduced him in Civil War, it was like—surprise! There's been a Peter Parker here in this universe the whole time. You just hadn't met him yet."