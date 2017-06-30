Amy Schumer Photobombs a Couple's Wedding Photos

Amy Schumer is the ultimate wedding photobomber!

The actress and comedienne made a surprise appearance during couple Jasmin Pereira and Jon Bates's wedding photo shoot near Harry's Bar in London's Mayfair neighborhood Thursday. The two had just exchanged vows at the Mayfair Library.

Schumer, who was on her way to meet designer pal Stella McCartney, then allowed the couple to take more wedding pics near her silver Mercedes parked nearby.

In 2015, Schumer and Judd Apatow, who directed her in the film Trainwreck, crashed an Irish wedding party at a Dublin pub.