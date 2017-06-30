As a single mom, Gloria raised her four kids—including Andrea Carter, Eric Carter and Michelle Carter—in Brooklyn. After so many years supporting her superstar son from behind the scenes, she finally gets her own moment to shine in the song's outro. "Living in the shadow / Can you imagine what kind of life it is to live? / In the shadows people see you as happy and free / Because that's what you want them to see / Living two lives, happy, but not free / You live in the shadows for fear of someone hurting your family or the person you love / The world is changing and they say it's time to be free / But you live with the fear of just being me /Living in the shadow feels like the safe place to be / No harm for them, no harm for me," she says. "But life is short, and it's time to be free / Love who you love, because life isn't guaranteed / Smile."

GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis praised Gloria for sharing her story. "Lesbian women are all too often erased or excluded from narratives surrounding LGBTQ people," she told E! News in a statement Friday. "By sharing her truth with the world, Gloria Carter is increasing visibility of lesbian women of color at a critical time and sending a powerful message of empowerment to the entire LGBTQ community that is perfectly timed with the end of Pride Month."